Additional Calhoun, Orangeburg residents test positive for coronavirus

One more Calhoun County resident and eight more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 636 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 32 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 165,477 and confirmed deaths to 3,634.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 3,309 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 690 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 507 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.