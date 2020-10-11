 Skip to main content
Additional Calhoun, Orangeburg residents test positive for coronavirus
alert top story

coronavirus illustration

Two more Orangeburg County residents and three more Calhoun County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 716 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 151,649 and confirmed deaths to 3,348.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 3,164 total cases and a total of 127 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 652 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 485 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

