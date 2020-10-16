Additional Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg residents test positive for coronavirus

Three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident and two more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in The T&D Region on Friday.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 3,209 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 660 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 491 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.