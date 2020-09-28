 Skip to main content
Additional Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg county coronavirus cases reported
Five more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to numbers released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Calhoun County resident and three more Bamberg County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 542 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 142,449 and confirmed deaths to 3,154.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 3,096 total cases and a total of 124 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 643 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 453 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

