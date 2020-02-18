Actress JoMarie Payton to speak at Denmark Tech commencement May 1

DENMARK -- Denmark Technical College announced that the commencement speaker for 2020 will be JoMarie Payton, actress, singer and philanthropist.

Payton was born in Albany, Georgia, moving with her family to Miami Gardens when she was three months old.

Payton's love for arts and education started at an early age. She made her first stage appearance at the tender age of six. Since then, Payton has become an internationally acclaimed actress and an accomplished singer with a professional career that spans over 40 years on stage, screen and television.

Payton was one of the original members of the Theatre of Afro Arts in the early to mid-seventies. She also performed in numerous dinner and community theatres, including the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and the famous Coconut Grove Playhouse.

She is most noted for her portrayal of Harriette Winslow, the no-nonsense mother on the “Family Matters” TV show, which to date is still the longest-running all African American cast show on a major television network in history.

