Actors' Theatre of S.C. continues screenings in St. Matthews

Actors' Theatre of South Carolina will continue free public screening events Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m. with a screening of a highly acclaimed video, “Calls to Greatness – US History,” featuring eight unique American heroes from 1775 or 1968, telling their adventures. This event is in partnership with Calhoun County Library and South Carolina Humanities.

Following screenings, South Carolina Humanities scholars Damon L. Fordham and Alexia Helsley will join creators of the films for a Q&A with attendees. The series runs Sundays from 3 to 4:40 p.m.. Due to the pandemic, screenings are in the banquet hall of Calhoun Hills Golf Complex to allow social distancing. Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina is a non-profit film and theatre company which has received a major Growth Grant from South Carolina Humanities, www.schumanities.org. Funding for the Growth Grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative. Screenings of the award-winning films will take place across the state throughout 2022. Calhoun Hills Golf Complex screenings sponsored by Calhoun County Library dates: April 3 - Calls to Greatness – US History – eight brave heroes tell their stories – 1775 – 1968; May 22 - John Laurens' War - young officer fights to outlaw slavery ninety years before it ended; June 26 - All For Liberty – Swiss-American fighter and his family discover the cost of freedom

Clarence Felder, executive producer and co-star in all four films, is grateful for the NEH Growth Grant. “We’re very proud of this video, shot carefully during the pandemic 2020, because of the amazing performances of our actors and the inspiring stories told by the heroes they portray."

“We love screening at Calhoun County Library, and are thrilled with this ‘Great American Heroes Series,’” added Chris Weatherhead, producer/director of all of the films. “We’ve found many inspiring stories of people who risked their lives to fight for the freedoms now guaranteed in our U.S. Constitution.” "These are phenomenal, quality productions" said Kristen Simensen, director of Calhoun County Library. "The opportunities for our patrons over the years by Actors' Theatre of South Carolina and SC Humanities have been truly incredible. We always have very positive feedback from attendees." More information about each film is available on the Calhoun County Library website and Facebook page (calhouncountylibrary.org and @calhounlibrarysc) and on ActorsTheatreOfSC.org. (also Facebook) Screenings are free, but, reservations are suggested. Call 803-874-3389. Location: Calhoun Hills Golf Complex, 200 Country Club Road, St. Matthews. In the event of a pandemic challenge, the library will attempt to notify all audience members of a new date.

Damon Fordham, S.C. Humanities Scholar from The Citadel History Department will be a panelist for a Q&A after screening of "Calls to Greatness - US History" Sunday, April 3.

Randal Lee Jr. portrays naval hero of the Battle of Hog Island in Charleston Harbor 1775, in "Calls to Greatness - US History.”

Dante Rollerson portrays Catawba Chief fighting in 1778, in "Calls to Greatness - US History.”

Chris Weatherhead portrays local heroine of the American Revolution, Rebecca Motte, in "Calls to Greatness - US History.”

Actors’ Theatre of South Carolina has won 22 international film awards and three national historical awards (SAR & DAR) for their films. The Calhoun County Library is located in the heart of St. Matthews. The library is committed to optimizing library services, strengthening community involvement and exemplifying strategic stewardship throughout the various communities in their service area, including St. Matthews, Fort Motte, Sandy Run, Cameron, Lone Star and areas beyond. The library receives county, state, private and grant funding.

