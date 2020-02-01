{{featured_button_text}}
James "Jimmy" Walker during "Good Times," left, and now.

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will kick off Black History Month with actor, writer and comedian James “Jimmie” Walker during the opening speaker series assembly at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in Massachusetts Hall.

Walker is best known for portraying James “J.J” Evans Jr., the eldest son of Florida and James Evans Sr., on the CBS television series “Good Times,” which initially ran from 1974–1979.

He was nominated for the Golden Globe Awards’ Best Supporting Actor in a television series in 1975 and 1976 for his role. While on the show, Walker’s character was known for the catchphrase “Dyno-mite!”

Walker was raised in South Bronx, N.Y. and he went to Dewitt Clinton and Theodore Roosevelt High School. He first achieved success as a stand-up comedian working in Harlem with The Last Poets and The Black Panthers in the late 1960s and early 1970s

Although the demands of being on a hit television show and starring in movies such as “Let's Do It Again” with Bill Cosby and Sidney Poitier took up most of his time, Walker said he never lost his love for performing stand-up comedy. He was named Time Magazine's “Comedian of The Decade” for the 1970s.

His keen eye for talent also led him to employ such young writers such as David Letterman, Jay Leno, Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Robert Schimmel, Ralphie May, Richard Jeni and many others to work on his writing staff over the years.

After the successful historic run of “Good Times” ended, Walker continued to stay in the limelight, as seen by his countless appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman,” “Merv Griffin” and “The Mike Douglas Show.”

He also kept his acting skills sharp with guest appearances on “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The George Lopez Show” and “Scrubs” and classic movies “Airplane” and “Let's Do It Again.” Walker has also found time to write a New York Times best-selling book, two Grammy-nominated comedy albums and film an upcoming stand-up special.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.

