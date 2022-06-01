Actor Bill Murray to join NASCAR driver Ryan Newman at Boy Scouts fundraiser

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman and actor Bill Murray will be the two celebrities in attendance at the annual Orangeburg barbecue fundraiser benefiting the Boy Scouts of America Indian Waters Council-Edisto District.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, at 3138 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg at the Patten Seed Co., parent company of SuperSod, offices. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

There is no set price, but a $100 donation at the door is expected to attend the dinner. It is the first time an in-person event has been held since COVID.

The event has averaged over $100,000 a year in donations.

The fundraiser promotes fellowship and recognition of the Boy Scouts and their mission and the top supporters of the Indian Waters Council-Edisto District.

Newman, nicknamed "Rocket Man," has led over 4,850 laps and his 51 poles are the ninth most in NASCAR history.

He was named the Cup Series rookie of the year in 2002 and won the 2008 Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400.

Murray has had a long acting career.

He has starred in comedy films such as Meatballs (1979), Caddyshack (1980), Stripes (1981), Tootsie (1982), Ghostbusters (1984), Scrooged (1988), Ghostbusters II (1989), What About Bob? (1991), Groundhog Day (1993), Kingpin (1996), The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997), and Osmosis Jones (2001).

Other noteworthy names to attend the fundraiser over the years include: former Atlanta Braves hitting coach Terry Pendleton, outfielders Jeff Francoeur, Chipper Jones and Braves shortstop Jeff Blauser, and racer Rusty Wallace.

Also, former Cleveland Cavalier center Brad Daugherty, world champion bowhunter Johnny Heath, recording artists Edwin McCain, a South Carolina native, and Orangeburg’s own Bryson Jennings.

