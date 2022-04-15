Activities back at council on aging as pandemic wanes

Crocheting, knitting, exercise and art are among the activities seniors can still choose to participate in at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging as pandemic restrictions have begun to wane.

Columbia artist Campbell Frost commutes to and from the Capital City to conduct art classes, which he said have become more like a family affair.

Classes are held every Thursday, with advanced classes held from 9 a.m. to noon and beginner classes from 1 to 3 pm. at the OCCA facility located at 2570 St Matthews Road NE in Orangeburg.

"This is a worthwhile project. I've been here a long, long time. Some of the students have won ribbons in art shows. It's more than a class, it's a family. We get together and sometimes we go on field trips and go to art shows," Frost said.

The classes are $10 each.

Frost said he has watched his students grow and develop over the years, including former Elloree Mayor Stan Busch, whose late mother and twin brother had also attended the art classes.

"It's taught me enough to keep coming for the last 10 to 12 years. People don't understand that it's available here in Orangeburg, and they really should take advantage of it," the 78-year-old Elloree resident said.

He is particularly proud of his oil painting titled "School of Yellow Tang," which includes a vibrant school of the bright yellow saltwater fish that is one of the most popular for marine aquariums.

"I was pretty much a beginner when I started, but now I'm liking what I'm doing now. So I'll keep coming. Of course, we have a good group here. All of us have fun critiquing each other and just learning art," Busch said.

"Art is a progressive thing. A lot of people say, 'I can't draw a stick figure,' but you don't know what you can do until you start doing it. You've got to learn. Like any other thing, you've got to take it in phases," Busch said.

He continued, "There's no age limit. I'm 78, and I love doing it. We got one in here that's 95. We've got others that aren't that old, but you're never too young to learn."

Frost said the class participants have had their work displayed at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

The art classes are a great way to spend a Thursday, he said.

"I'm from Columbia, but I enjoy coming down here. Stan is from Elloree. One lady is from Summerville. They enjoy it. Orangeburg is almost like a meeting place. We meet in Orangeburg and do a lot of painting and help each other and work with each other. We draw strength from being with each other," the OCCOA artist in residence said.

OCCOA Assistant Director Betty Void said the art and other classes provide socialization for seniors.

"They wanted to get out of the house again and come back to the center because they enjoy and continue to enjoy the socialization," said Void, noting that the center has been open to serve seniors in person since July 2021.

Referring to the art classes, Void said, "Some come and stay all day, and some come just for the beginner's class or just for the morning. I would say on a good day, we would have maybe 12 for the whole day."

Watercolor and oil are among the painting techniques taught in the class.

Exercise classes with fitness instructor Gypsy Wolf are held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The fitness room is actually open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is free for seniors age 55 to use.

Dining room activities include devotion, bingo and lunch on Monday through Thursday.

OCCOA Executive Director Dee Ann Miller said, "We're glad to have everything back up and going and having activities back for the seniors."

For more information on the OCCOA and its activities, call the facility, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 803-531-4663.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.