Active intruder drill planned at Edisto High

Edisto High School illustration
Courtesy Google

Orangeburg County School District will hold an active intruder drill on Monday, June 6 at Edisto High School that will simulate a school shooting and mass casualty event.

Students will not be on campus during the event, although staff, administration and the Special Emergency Response Team will be on hand to conduct the drill.

The drill will involve the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the State Law Enforcement Division, S.C. Highway Patrol, town police departments, county emergency services, fire departments and the Regional Medical Center.

Edisto will be open during normal summer hours on Tuesday.

