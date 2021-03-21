Acting ‘worth every struggle,’ Orangeburg native says; ‘Emperor’ role a learning experience

What was it like for “Emperor” to be nominated for two NAACP Image Awards?

“Once I had gotten the news about the nominations from one of my acting friends that played the character Henry in the film, I was overwhelmed with joy because everyone worked so hard together in the sweltering heat to bring this film to life,” Gordon said.

“Dayo Okeniyi, the main character who plays Shields Green, is so talented and very deserving of these nominations,” she said.

Gordon began dabbling in the performing arts at a very early age.

“From a very young age, I’ve always been told that I had much personality. My mom said I was always so very talented. So once we moved to Atlanta when I was 3, my mom had me involved in performing arts.

“I’ve been heavily involved in performing arts the best majority of my life. My interest in acting came about after actress Lupita Nyongo made her amazing debut in the film ‘12 Years a Slave.’ Many people would compare my look to hers as well as my talent. So at that moment I started looking for an agent to represent me and then things sort of took off from there,” she said.

She has found herself back in Atlanta again.