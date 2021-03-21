Acting ‘worth every struggle,’ Orangeburg native says; ‘Emperor’ role a learning experience

Abir Gordon is busy charting her path in the acting world, with the Orangeburg native’s most recent role as a slave in the historical film “Emperor” serving as a learning experience.
The 37-year-old plays a slave in the film based on the life of Shields Green, an escaped slave who travels north and has chance encounters with abolitionists Frederick Douglass and John Brown.
The film, which stars actor Dayo Okeniyi as Shields Green, has been nominated in the Outstanding Independent Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture categories at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, which will air live at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 27, on Black Entertainment Television.
Gordon said her role opened her eyes to what Blacks went through during that time period.
“Seeing what my ancestors had to go through day to day just made me appreciate people like Martin Luther King and so many others who were a voice for us to have rights and freedom,” Gordon said.
She said it could get extremely hot on the film’s set.
“The heat index would hit over 100 degrees. The cast and crew made sure we stayed hydrated, but I didn’t care for the heat too much,” she said, laughing.
The actress is the daughter of Utaff and Cynthia Gordon, who currently reside in Savannah, Georgia.
“I was born in Orangeburg and pretty much raised there. When I was 3 years old, my parents decided that we’d move to Atlanta, where they’d both pursue a career in education. Just about every weekend or every other weekend we’d come back to Orangeburg and visit my grandparents and the rest of the family,” Gordon said.
Her maternal grandparents were the late Lonnie and Lillie Mae Mintz of Orangeburg.
“I still have family in Orangeburg that I visit from time to time. My parents met while in college. My mom attended Claflin and my father South Carolina State, where they both graduated from,” Gordon said.
She added, “I love Orangeburg. Orangeburg is where I’ve had some of my best childhood memories. The Times and Democrat newspaper holds a special place in my heart because I used to come there sometimes when I was a little girl with my grandfather, who retired from The T&D.”
Her grandfather, Lonnie, spend in his career in the newspaper's production department.
Gordon’s first film that she landed a part in was “Front Runner” starring Hugh Jackman.
“A casting director by the name of Chad Darnell was the very first person that had evidently seen something in me and gave me an opportunity, just like with the film ‘Emperor’ that he had also casted me for,” she said.
What was it like for “Emperor” to be nominated for two NAACP Image Awards?
“Once I had gotten the news about the nominations from one of my acting friends that played the character Henry in the film, I was overwhelmed with joy because everyone worked so hard together in the sweltering heat to bring this film to life,” Gordon said.
“Dayo Okeniyi, the main character who plays Shields Green, is so talented and very deserving of these nominations,” she said.
Gordon began dabbling in the performing arts at a very early age.
“From a very young age, I’ve always been told that I had much personality. My mom said I was always so very talented. So once we moved to Atlanta when I was 3, my mom had me involved in performing arts.
“I’ve been heavily involved in performing arts the best majority of my life. My interest in acting came about after actress Lupita Nyongo made her amazing debut in the film ‘12 Years a Slave.’ Many people would compare my look to hers as well as my talent. So at that moment I started looking for an agent to represent me and then things sort of took off from there,” she said.
She has found herself back in Atlanta again.
“I’ve now ended up in Atlanta, Georgia once again after having worked on many projects in the film and modeling industry,” Gordon said, noting that finding success in the acting business can be a daunting venture.
“My goodness, yes. Trying to make it in the acting world can be extremely challenging, especially when you’re a new face up against the A-listers that we are so familiar with and love to watch on the big screen. However, it’s worth every struggle because once you land a role of some sort, you appreciate the hustle so much more,” she said.
Aside from acting, Gordon keeps herself busy with a variety of things.
“Currently I’ve been modeling for designers out in Hilton Head, South Carolina and working on commercial print projects. It would be a dream come true to work closely with Tyler Perry. I absolutely love Tyler Perry’s work ethic and creativity!” she said.
She encourages individuals interested in acting or other pursuits, particularly those from small towns, to continue to dream big.
“Some of your biggest stars in Hollywood come from smaller towns. It does not hurt to try. You never know what the outcome will be if you don’t try,” Gordon said.
