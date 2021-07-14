Acting president says new chapter begins at S.C. State

A day after being named acting president of South Carolina State, retired U.S. Army Col. Alexander Conyers issued an open letter saying a new chapter has begun at the university.

Conyers, an S.C. State alumnus who has served as vice president for strategic alliances and initiatives since May, was tapped by the university board Tuesday for the acting position after the trustees voted 10-3 to oust President James Clark. The vote for Conyers was unanimous.

"Today, we begin a new chapter, paving a way forward for the history of the next 125 years to be written. We will do so by building and planting new vineyards of opportunity for our new students. Together, we can and we will move SC State University to even greater heights," Conyers said in his letter.

Here is the full text of the letter:

"Dear Bulldog Nation,

"I am extremely humbled and honored to have been selected by our Board of Trustees to lead our beloved alma mater during this very important transition. After serving our country and our soldiers for almost three decades, I look forward to serving our great university and our great students.