ACLU to SC police: Explain 'violent escalation' at protest

COLUMBIA — Civil liberties advocates in South Carolina are calling on some of the state's law enforcement agencies to explain and apologize for what they're calling a "violent escalation" by officers during weekend demonstrations.

A letter Frank Knaack, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, sent Tuesday to four Charleston-area law enforcement agencies and the State Law Enforcement Division demands answers to questions about the officers' use of weapons and arrests of citizens whom Knaack described as "people peacefully protesting against police violence and for racial justice."

One Charleston police officer announced that Sunday's protest in a large Charleston park had been declared an "unlawful assembly," Knaack said, and then officers from several agencies began "firing projectiles" at protesters and "what appeared to be tear gas."

The protesters remained peaceful despite officers' "clear, dangerous, and counterproductive escalation," Knaack wrote, and this was before the city's 6 p.m. curfew. The ACLU has received similar complaints from elsewhere in the state, he said.

Law enforcement officials said that more than 110 people were arrested over the weekend throughout the state, and that some businesses and other properties were damaged in Columbia and Charleston.