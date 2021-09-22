Accused RMC shooter pleads guilty to federal charge

“Abrian Sabb provided his brother money and requested that he buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a 100-round magazine and two boxes of ammunition for him. Darius Sabb falsely filled out the ATF 4473 form attesting that he was the actual purchaser of the firearm and bought it. Immediately upon leaving the firearms dealer’s store, Darius Sabb turned the items over to Abrian Sabb as they had planned. Later that day, Abrian Sabb’s girlfriend called Darius Sabb and complained about him purchasing the firearm for Abrian Sabb. Darius Sabb then retrieved the rifle and hid it at another person’s home. However, Abrian Sabb found out where the firearm was located and retrieved it,” the USAO stated.