Accused RMC shooter pleads guilty to federal charge

Abrian Dayquan Sabb, who’s facing charges in a shooting that took place at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg on April 10, 2019, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal firearms charge.
The 26-year-old, of Casa Court in Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the making of a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to the USAO, “Evidence presented to the court showed that on the morning of April 10, 2019, Abrian Sabb, while armed with a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine, entered the emergency room of The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and began shooting in the hallway.”
A bullet struck an RMC employee in the chest, causing serious bodily injuries, according to the USAO.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sabb at the scene and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Those charges remain pending.
The day prior, the OCSO responded to a domestic incident at Sabb’s home. As a result, the agency confiscated a handgun from Sabb.
Later that day, however, Sabb asked his brother, Darius Bernard Sabb, “to go with him to a local firearms dealer to purchase him another firearm,” according to the USAO.
“Abrian Sabb provided his brother money and requested that he buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a 100-round magazine and two boxes of ammunition for him. Darius Sabb falsely filled out the ATF 4473 form attesting that he was the actual purchaser of the firearm and bought it. Immediately upon leaving the firearms dealer’s store, Darius Sabb turned the items over to Abrian Sabb as they had planned. Later that day, Abrian Sabb’s girlfriend called Darius Sabb and complained about him purchasing the firearm for Abrian Sabb. Darius Sabb then retrieved the rifle and hid it at another person’s home. However, Abrian Sabb found out where the firearm was located and retrieved it,” the USAO stated.
Darius Sabb, 23, also of Orangeburg, has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm and is currently awaiting sentencing, according to the USAO.
Abrian Sabb faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervision following his prison term.
Darius Sabb faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervision following his prison term.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis accepted both guilty pleas and will sentence them both after receiving and reviewing sentencing reports prepared by the United States Probation Office.
The firearm charges were the result of an investigation by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
Assistant United States Attorney Stacey D. Haynes is prosecuting the federal case.
