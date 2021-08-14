Accomplishments, lost time in 2021 session, senators say

Local school districts, feral hogs, recreational opportunities, teacher pay, health care and economic development all received the attention of local senators in the this year's legislative session.

Education, marital age limits, insurance liability requirements for boaters, foster care extension, and alcohol and DUI bills are all on the agenda for the senators when lawmakers return to session in January.

Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, experienced his first legislative session in 2021. He was elected to the seat in the November 2020 general election.

“To actually be a member of the General Assembly, being a part of initiating bills, and the actual deliberation of those bills, and then having them turn into actual laws in the state of South Carolina, it has truly been an experience that’s given me a different perspective on how the process actually works,” Stephens said. “I’ve learned a lot, and I think I have a clearer understanding of how we do the business in the state of South Carolina from a General Assembly point."

Stephens, along with Orangeburg Democratic Sen. Brad Hutto, helped sponsor or co-sponsor a number of bills of note.

One of which Stephens is particularly proud impacted Orangeburg County.