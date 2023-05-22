A driver died Saturday evening after her vehicle struck a tree.

Janice Brooks, 59, of Braelin Court, Gaston, died of massive blunt force injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The crash took place at about 8:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321, five miles north of Orangeburg, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

Brooks was traveling north in a 2006 Chrysler 300 when her vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was the sole occupant of the auto.

The wreck remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.