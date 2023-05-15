A shed and camper exploded early Saturday morning at a Cordova home.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred on the 400 block of Kennerly Road, according to Orangeburg County Fire District Director Teddy Wolfe.

When Cordova firefighters arrived, they found the shed and camper fully engulfed in flame, Wolfe said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Next, fire crews extinguished hot spots and checked to see if the fire spread anywhere else.

“The fire is undetermined at the time of this notification,” Wolfe said in an email on Monday morning.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play at this time,” he said.

The Canaan and Edisto fire departments assisted at the scene. The on-call fire investigator also assisted.