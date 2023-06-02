A pedestrian died Friday afternoon after being struck by a pickup truck on private property in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident took place at about 3:26 p.m. near the 200 block of Belfast Avenue.

A 2020 Dodge pickup was traveling south on private property when it struck a pedestrian standing on private property

The driver of the pickup was not injured. The pedestrian was killed.

The matter remains under investigation.

The identity of the deceased was not available at press time from the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office.