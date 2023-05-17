A person died following a two-vehicle crash near Cope on Tuesday afternoon, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 12:55 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 at Snake Swamp Road, about one mile west of Cope.

A 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck, occupied by the driver only, was traveling east on Snake Swamp Road.

The Ram then collided with a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, occupied by two people, traveling south on U.S. 301, Glover said.

One of the occupants in the Sonata died after being transported to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment. The driver of Ram was not injured.