A motorist died Saturday evening when the vehicle struck a tree.

The crash took place at about 8:40 p.m. on U.S. 321 5 miles north of Orangeburg, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling north, went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was the sole occupant of the auto.

The wreck remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately available from the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office.