Accelerator to assist 13 small businesses

South Carolina State University’s Business, Environment, Communication and Transportation Institute (BECT) kicked off the Small Business Research and Entrepreneurial Accelerator on Jan. 19.

The kickoff featured 12 existing small businesses located in Orangeburg, Sumter, Berkeley and Richland counties, and a new student startup business.

Although one company is a long-standing family business looking to expand, the average age of the other companies is 4.3 years. They are a diverse group in various industries to include clothing, HVAC services, home care, real estate, farming, import, health and wellness, professional grooming and education.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “approximately 20% of small businesses fail within the first year; 30% will have failed by the end of the second year; and about half will have failed by the end of the fifth year.”

The accelerator project is designed to give the participating companies the assistance they need to avoid failure.

Participants will complete a 12-month training program on various topics to include risk management, cash-flow management, customer relations, human resources, sales strategies, business planning, use of technology, digital marketing, intellectual property rights, accounting and legal assistance.

Each business also will be assigned a student intern to assist in developing and implementing a marketing plan, one-on-one consulting to assist in developing a three-year growth plan, accounting and legal assistance and membership in their local Chamber of Commerce.

Financial assistance of $10,000 will be provided to those who complete the training and other criteria. They will also have the opportunity to receive additional funding dependent on need.

Some of the expected outcomes for participants include:

A marketing plan that is implemented.

A growth plan for the business for the next three years.

A website and/or social media presence.

Training sessions will be held twice per month. The marketing plan will be developed during the first six months and implemented during the last six months of the program. The businesses will also develop a growth plan and enhance social media presence during the last six months.

Twelve student scholars have been awarded scholarships of $2,500 per semester up to four semesters for a total of $10,000 if they complete the training program and intern with one of the businesses each semester.

“Our goal over the next year is to provide training and resources to move each company to a new level of success to enhance the economic development of our community,” said Dr. Barbara Adams, Executive Director of BECT Institute.

Companies will be tracked over a three-year period to determine if the goal has been achieved.

“Another goal is to get more students to become innovative thinkers in developing ideas that can be commercialized to grow the number of successful minority entrepreneurs,” Adams said.

BECT is partnering with the Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center (ORIC), Break Through Results Inc. (a business turnaround consulting firm), 1890 Extension, DESA Inc. and faculty in the College of Business on various aspects of training.

This project is funded by a Clyburn SBA Congressional Community Development grant.

For more information about the BECT Institute and the Small Business Research & Entrepreneurial Accelerator contact Dr. Barbara Adams at badams@scsu.edu.