'Abundance of affection': Group paints images on windows at nursing home

A colorful kitten face, parrot and lighthouse were among the images that a group from Edisto Home Care & Hospice painted on windows at an Orangeburg nursing home to bring happiness and joy to residents and staff.

Led by Shannon Polny, director of business development at Edisto Home Care & Hospice, the group that arrived at Edisto Post Acute on April 27 included Savannah Polny, Calvin Polny, Reagan Merritt and Will Shaw.

"We love giving back to our community! We are about bringing hope and pray this did just that for the staff, residents and current window visitors at EPA. We hope others follow suit and that each window can be painted," Polny said.

The vibrant spring paintings provided a needed ray of sunshine for the residents and staff at Edisto Post Acute, particularly during the quarantine measures brought on by the coronavirus.

Of the group, Ashley Steffen, admissions director at Edisto Post Acute, said, "They showed an abundance of affection by painting art on the windows and doors. Not only did the residents enjoy watching, the staff was very complimentary of the good deed as well. Their willingness to give is appreciated during this tough time of quarantine."

