Absentee vote counting can start early

South Carolina’s voters have already turned out in record numbers, with more than 1.3 million people casting absentee ballots.
The Election Day voter turnout may also yield record numbers, with the results anticipated by millions.
Those election results aren’t possible without the tabulation of the ballots that have been cast.
Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls detailed the tabulation process.
All votes, mail-in absentee, in-person absentee and Election Day votes are scanned, according to Smalls.
“From the scanners, there is a jump drive in the scanner, so we take that and we get the information off of that jump drive into a computer. That’s how we get the totals,” Smalls said.
Smalls said a team of four to five people will be assigned the task of tabulating votes. With upgraded machines, parts of the tabulation process will be easier.
The vote tabulation process can begin the morning of Election Day.
County election officials can begin processing mail-in absentee ballots through ballot scanners as early as 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the South Carolina State Election Commission.
In-person absentee ballots are tabulated once they are put through the scanner during the voting process. Election Day ballots are also tabulated during the voting process when placed in the scanner.
Smalls said the county’s certified totals are sent to the state election commission.
“County boards will meet Friday morning to conduct provisional ballot hearings and certify county-level election results. The SEC will meet at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 to certify federal, state and multi-county election results,” State Election Commission Director of Public Information Chris Whitmire said.
Whitmire said that a recount is only required when the difference between the candidate with the highest number of votes and the candidate with the next highest number of votes is 1 percent or less of the total votes cast for that office.
State Election Commission officials anticipate in-person absentee ballot results to be the first totals reported by county election officials.
