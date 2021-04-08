About Phillip Adams: Former NFL and S.C. State football player

The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former South Carolina State University and NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, a source who was briefed on the investigation told The Associated Press.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly, said Adams' parents live near the doctor's home in Rock Hill, and that he had been treated by the doctor. The source said Phillips killed himself after midnight with a .45-caliber weapon.

Adams, 32, played football at South Carolina State University from 2006-09, earning all-conference honors in 2009 as a cornerback. He also played on special teams.

Adams was drafted in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, playing in 15 games that year. He went on to play for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and New York Jets before finishing his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

Adams reportedly suffered a severe left ankle injury during the second-to-last game of the 49ers' 2010 season and two concussions over the course of three games in the 2012 season with the Raiders.