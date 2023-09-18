Thousands found themselves temporarily without power in Orangeburg on Monday.

Power went out around 11:15 a.m. throughout parts of the city including Broughton Street, Sprinkle Avenue, Russell Street and Amelia Street, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Electric Division Director Wade Holmes.

About 2,700 customers were without power, with some being without power for about 50 minutes.

The outage occurred when a 115-kilovolt breaker tripped due to a fault, Holmes said. The cause of the outage remained under investigation mid-Monday afternoon.