AAA: Spike in crude oil sends pump prices higher

CHARLOTTE – Motorists in the Carolinas are feeling the pressure at the pump this week as the ongoing effects from the pandemic continue to influence the crude oil market.

Crude oil prices surged 5% last week with concerns that an already tight global fuel market could get even tighter this winter — and gas prices are being taken along for the ride.

Carolina gas prices spiked last week, making Sunday’s state averages for both states (North Carolina, $3.06 and South Carolina, $3.01) the highest daily average since October 2014.

“A major factor for the recent increase in gas prices is crude oil,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “It typically accounts for 50 to 60 percent of the price at the pump and last week’s decision by OPEC to not increase production only further exacerbated the upward movement for crude oil prices.”

North Carolina’s gas price average currently sits at $3.06, seeing a 5-cent increase on the week. This average is 11 cents more than a month ago and $1.02 more than last year. South Carolina’s gas price average currently sits at $3.02, seeing an 11-cent increase on the week. This average is 12 cents more than a month ago and $1.08 more than last year. South Carolina is also part of the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases.