AAA: Gas prices continue to decrease in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE – Pump prices in the Carolinas continue to decline, with both North and South Carolina averages decreasing by 2 cents on the week – a total discount of 6 cents in the past two weeks.

“Demand is up and will likely continue to increase as the weather gets warmer and vaccinations become more widely available,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “We’ll see fluctuations throughout the spring season, but as of right now prices are trending cheaper.”

North Carolina’s current gas price average is $2.62, seeing a 2-cent decrease on the week. This is 6 cents more expensive than a month ago and 85 cents more expensive than last year. South Carolina’s current gas price average is $2.58, also seeing a 2-cent decrease on the week. This is 8 cents more expensive than a month ago and 88 cents more expensive than last year. South Carolina is also a part of the nation’s top 10 least expensive state averages.

Today’s national average is $2.87.