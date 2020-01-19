CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In an effort to provide the best experience for AAA members, AAA Carolinas and The Auto Club Group (ACG) have merged and combined operations.
With North and South Carolina part of The Auto Club Group family, the company now serves more than 13.5 million members and has 9,600 employees in 13 states, two U.S. territories, and the province of Quebec. The Auto Club Group’s new service area includes Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, most of Illinois and Minnesota, a portion of Indiana, and the province of Quebec.
Joseph J. Richardson, Jr. will continue as The Auto Club Group President and CEO, while Dave Parsons, who retired as president and CEO of AAA Carolinas at the end of 2019, will assume a consulting and advisory role. The Auto Club Group now has three main hub headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida.
“Combining both organizations’ complementary and unique strengths enhances ACG’s position as the second largest AAA club and as a leader in the AAA federation,” said Richardson. “More importantly, it provides a stronger offering of products and services for our members, and additional career opportunities for our employees.”
Among AAA clubs, ACG has a reputation as a fast-growing innovator and is well known for its strong insurance operations. AAA Carolinas has been a pioneer in Car Care with nearly 40 facilities operating across two states, and has also been a strong provider of AAA Travel services.
The combined organization will provide membership, auto, home and life insurance, travel and financial services to its members. The Auto Club Group belongs to the national AAA federation with 60 million members in the United States and Canada, with a mission to protect and advance the freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
