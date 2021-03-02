A year with the coronavirus: Tell us your stories

We’ve been living with COVID-19 for a year now. It may seem like much longer with all the trials and tribulations along the way. We’d like to know your stories about a year with the coronavirus.

How has it changed things for you? Have you had to deal directly with COVID-19 or had loved ones affected by the virus? We’ll put these stories together for publication as part of a look at the coronavirus anniversary.

Please limit your written account to 200 words and send to chall@timesanddemocrat.com or submit via The Times and Democrat’s Facebook page. We ask that you give us your name and hometown and a contact phone number. We look forward to getting your stories.

Please submit by noon March 8.

