A welcoming space: Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center open after renovations

"The first floor has been completely re-figured," Glover said. "The walls inside are a beautiful muted silver-gray highlighted by white trim. We have a marbleized grey pattern ceramic tiles in the entrance area. There is a lovely flow of light in there."

"It is a beautiful building and everyone who comes here the first time are very very impressed with what they see," she said.

An official opening event will be held, but a date has not yet been scheduled.

The entrance area is designed for young people's art from local schools.

Newly installed overhead LED lighting is recessed to enhance and emphasize art displays

"We are giving young people in these schools a chance to have their art on show for anybody who comes in here," she said. "That really makes them feel good."

"It shows that we respect and encourage the arts in young people," she continued. "To me that is very very important. You start appreciating art when you are younger you will take that with you the rest of your life."

Glover says she notices young people looking at the artwork constantly and hopes the art has an impact on them.