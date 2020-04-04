‘A very important job’: School employees continue serving food in crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Curtis Keller Jr. has worked in Orangeburg County’s public schools for two decades.

Lately, Sheridan Elementary School’s food service manager has seen his job become even more rewarding.

“It is wonderful,” he said. "We are having a good time doing it."

Keller is currently managing meal preparations at William J. Clark Middle School. He’s helping make the meals that are being distributed to students across the county while school is closed because of the coronavirus.

"It might the only meal they might get," Keller said.

Rebecca Johnson, who serves as a food field supervisor, said "I have been working with these kids for 10 years.

"It is important to me, because I know some of what they are facing at home.”

Some families have lost their jobs while others are working but their children are at home alone.

She said proper measures are being taken to keep employees and children safe while the food is being distributed. It can be challenging because we “cannot hold them like we want to.”

It’s necessary to serve the children while recognizing social distancing guidelines, Johnson said.