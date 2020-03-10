‘A true champion’ retiring from Senate; Matthews won’t run for re-election

Sen. John Matthews, the longest-serving African American state lawmaker, announced Tuesday that he not seeking re-election this year.

Matthews said he’s been blessed to serve the people of South Carolina, but it’s time for a new generation.

“I am very fortunate to have served in the General Assembly for 46 years at the end of this session, and after much deliberation, have decided that the best way to continue the momentum my colleagues and I have worked so hard to build over these many years is to open my seat in the South Carolina Senate to a new generation of leadership,” he said in a release.

He represents Senate District 39, which includes portions of Berkeley, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.

Matthews was first elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 1975. He has served in the state Senate since 1985.

While S.C. has made progress, more is needed, Matthews said.

“I will continue to be a supporting resource for anyone who wishes to make meaningful change in South Carolina, and I am excited for what the future holds,” Matthews said.