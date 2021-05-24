"A Sweet Ending to a New Beginning":: BHS parents throw prom for graduating seniors

For many high school students, one of the crowning memories of their high school careers is the prom.
For 2021 Branchville High School graduating seniors, the coronavirus put a damper on their junior prom. The prom was canceled due to the pandemic.
In an effort to brighten the lives of the students, a handful of parents wanted to do something special for their graduating seniors in celebration of their accomplishments.
The parents ended up putting their heads together and came up with plans to host and sponsor a senior prom.
The candy and fiesta-themed prom was held at the Sulit Luxe Affairs, located at 1011 Broughton St. on Saturday evening, May 8.
The event was a thrill for the seniors.
“After not having an 11th grade prom due to COVID and our senior year not starting off the best, our hopes for a senior prom were not that high," Olivia Banks said. "When our parents decided to come together and throw their own prom for us, it was such a blessing and we are forever grateful."
"It was not a 'normal prom' considering we didn’t have 11th grade there, or teachers, but it was special in our own way," Banks continued. "We had parents there and just the senior class. It was the first time in a year most of our senior class were in the same room with each other, and to be able to dance, dress up, and spend it together made it even better."
Senior Elizabeth Hutto echoed Banks.
“My senior prom that the parents put on for us seniors was phenomenal," Hutto said. "It was better than I could have ever imagined. Everything was great, from the DJ, cotton candy machine, candy bar and overall the enjoyment we had as all of us seniors actually got to be together for a night we will always remember.”
The prom was complete with colorful balloons and fiesta-themed decorations utilizing the school's colors of purple and gold.
Food included a taco bar and chicken with lemonade and soft drinks.
The centerpiece of the prom was the candy cart with many different varieties of candy.
A cotton candy cart was provided by Arden Ficek with Twisted Sugar. Music and dancing was led by Ceasar’s Part Train.
There were Hersey's Kisses with purple and silver wrapping displayed in ornate containers while the letters "BHS" were spelled out using purple M&Ms.
A lollipop-shaped container filled with more candies was joined with an oversized Tootsie Roll balloon. Blow-up gummy bears were also on display.
Edible candies included candy canes and other sundry sweet treats such as cotton candy, Hershey's bars, Starbursts and Kit-Kats.
Signage proclaimed "A Sweet Ending to a New Beginning."
About 43 seniors and their dates attended the event, which was chaperoned by eight adults. There were 50 students in the senior class.
Hand sanitizer was provided and students were encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
Robert Ott was of the seniors to attend.
"Our parents decided they wanted to have a prom for us as close to normal as they could make it," Ott said. "So that's exactly what they did!"
Ott thanked the parents who put the prom on, noting it is one 'we will always remember.'
BHS senior Chase Hall said he was anticipating not having a prom.
"After I heard that some parents and my mom, had gotten together to talk about having one I knew it would be much better than any prom," Hall said. "The prom was with out a doubt better than any prom ever put on at school."
"Everyone who went to the prom had a really good time, people were dancing all night and even stayed late," Chase said "The decorations were very nice and well thought out with food and drinks as well as candy like you've never seen. It was like a candy store with a dance floor!"
"Several parents got together in a group chat to discuss having a prom for the seniors because at the time, the district was not planning to have one," said Lisa Hall, the prom's organizer.
The district later provided students with an option of whether or not to have a senior prom either virtually or on each school's football field.
"The prom was already far along in the planning stage when the school decided to have the prom," Hall said.
Hall secured the venue, decorations, food and the DJ. Her husband, Richard, built the candy bar station.
The parents -- which in addition to the Halls, included Jennifer and Brett Banks, Tracy Ott and Kimberly and Damian Williams -- helped to collect the money for the tickets, bought drinks and gift bags and helped to coordinate the effort.
"We believe the event was a huge success," Hall said. "The seniors had a great time. The facility was gorgeous."