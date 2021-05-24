"A Sweet Ending to a New Beginning":: BHS parents throw prom for graduating seniors

For many high school students, one of the crowning memories of their high school careers is the prom.

For 2021 Branchville High School graduating seniors, the coronavirus put a damper on their junior prom. The prom was canceled due to the pandemic.

In an effort to brighten the lives of the students, a handful of parents wanted to do something special for their graduating seniors in celebration of their accomplishments.

The parents ended up putting their heads together and came up with plans to host and sponsor a senior prom.

The candy and fiesta-themed prom was held at the Sulit Luxe Affairs, located at 1011 Broughton St. on Saturday evening, May 8.

The event was a thrill for the seniors.

“After not having an 11th grade prom due to COVID and our senior year not starting off the best, our hopes for a senior prom were not that high," Olivia Banks said. "When our parents decided to come together and throw their own prom for us, it was such a blessing and we are forever grateful."