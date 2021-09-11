A soldier's story: Orangeburg's Connor says Afghan mission dangerous but important

"One of the saving graces was the training that we went through for three months prior to leaving, but there's only so much training you can do when it comes to being thrust into a new mission. A lot of it comes down to your value system, your beliefs and just doing what's right," Connor said. "Most of the teams prayed before they went out, and I think most of us knew that God was sovereign over us. That relieved a lot of the stress, too."

A war of words was also fought off the battlefields, one which Connor said led to misconceptions among the region's Islamic population. The messages that while freedom "may look good, it doesn't work" and that democracy will only lead to decadence and licentiousness are among "the rhetoric from the Islamists that we face," he said.

"The Taliban, who still wish to come back to power, ... hate democracy, liberty, women's rights, religious freedoms. They are supported by millions of radicals throughout the world," said Connor, who touts as one of his personal heroes leading English abolitionist William Wilberforce, who said, "The only solid hopes for the well-being of my country depend no so much on her fleets and armies ... as on the persuasion that she still contains many, who, in a degenerate age, love and obey the Gospel of Christ."