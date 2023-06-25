Selena Elliott’s love of people can be seen through the laugh, smile and delightfully warm spirit she displays at the Orangeburg Post Office, where she goes above and beyond to help her customers.

Whether she’s assisting an older person to their car, delivering their mail to their home or allowing them to get ahead in line when she sees they may be struggling to stand, Elliott looks to see where she can be of help.

She recognizes the power of kindness and courtesy not just with the elderly, but anyone because practicing the Golden Rule has not failed her yet. In fact, it has endeared her to many of the customers she’s interacted with over nearly 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service.

“I try to be the best person I can be and treat people like I want to be treated. That’s just me in a nutshell,” said Elliott, who has a sign at her front desk station which reads, “You Will Never Regret Being Kind.”

“I think that message should relay to other people, and it usually does. I’ve had a couple of people ask me if they could take a picture of it, and I say, ‘By all means,’” Elliott said.

The lifelong Orangeburg resident will have been with the U.S. Postal Service 30 years in October. She enjoys doing a little bit of everything at the Orangeburg Post Office, including serving as passport clerk and handling bulk mail.

“My actual duties are at the front window. I have to make sure that business reply is done every day and just whatever needs to be done. I love people. That’s the bottom line. If I’m with you five minutes, me and you are going to be best friends,” Elliott said, smiling.

“That’s why I love my job on the front window. I love my customers. I haven’t seen some of them since COVID started. I can name a few that I have not seen since 2020,” she said.

Elliott doesn’t consider herself a hero, but rather just someone who lends a helping hand when needed.

“Oh Lord no. When you think about a hero, it’s somebody that’s going to save the world,” she said, which is something she can’t do.

What she can do, however, is share kindness and courtesy toward others.

“I can make somebody’s day. If that’s called a hero, then I’m a hero. If you're having a bad day, I can pretty much tell when they walk up to my window what kind of day you’re having. Then I just pour it on like sugar. I mean, give a smile. A smile goes a long way. If you're having a bad day, and somebody is nice to you and just goes out of their way, then that's probably going to flip their day around,” Elliott said.

She continued, “Somebody told me one time that if somebody comes up to my window and they are having a bad day, you don't know why they're having a bad day. They could have just lost their mama, their daddy, their child. They're not taking it out on you. They just had a loss.

“It could have been a marriage breakup, it could have been anything. They could have health issues. They look perfectly fine on the outside, but you don't know what people are going through. So don't just automatically snap back because they're not having a good day. You might be able to change that person's day.”

Elliott does help to change the lives of others, including one elderly customer she has grown particularly close to and who she has, for example, assisted to his vehicle while she was at work.

Elliott said being a postal worker is more than just ringing up stamps and handing over packages.

“I try to help them in any way I can. If an older person comes in who I know is struggling, I’m like, ‘Come on up here.’ They ain’t able to stand in that line for 10 or 15 minutes.

“If somebody wants to say something to me about it when they get to my window, I’m going to say, ‘You’re gonna be there one day,’ and hopefully they will. I don’t move as fast as I once did either, and I can feel it, too,” she said, smiling.

Elliott, the mother of one son, said she is sure the trait of kindness came from her parents, who were “good people.”

“When I was younger in high school, I was very shy. I don’t know. The older I got, the more I just loved people. I love people, meeting other people. … I don’t meet a stranger. If you don’t know me when you meet me, you will know me when I leave. You will know who Selena is,” she said.

Elliott said she has also picked up people from the side of the road, but is thinking about not doing that as much.

“I have to stop that. People have gotten on me I don’t know how many times for that,” she said.

In the meantime, she is determined to be as joyful and as helpful as she can be within her means.