‘A sad day for us all’ as weekly papers close; Bamberg, Holly Hill, Santee publish final editions this week

Other family members were also employed at Kilgus Printing over the years.

Through it all, Carl and Betty Kilgus came to realize that newspapers and printing weren't just about presses, ink and paper. They were about people and building relationships.

"We were banking with Bill Varn at Enterprise Bank, and he was so good to us. We would run out of money for postage, etc., but we knew it would be coming in within 30 to 60 days," Mrs. Kilgus said. "Carl would call Bill and say, 'I need $50,000, and Bill would say, 'OK. Come in and sign the papers.' He did that for us more than once."

As the printing and newspaper businesses grew, so did the number of employees hired by the couple. At one time, they had 42 people on the payroll.

"We always felt like our employees were family. After Carl died, we had a drop-in here at the house for the former employees, and 65 came," Mrs. Kilgus said.

Many of those who worked at Kilgus Printing Co. have passed away, said Wise, who worked as advertising manager and general manager of the newspapers.