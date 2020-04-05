A POEM BY RON BAXLEY: Dog-tired, Dogwood
032420 dogwood poem

A dogwood tree blooms in T&D Correspondent Ron Baxley Jr.’s yard, where he lives about 15 miles from Denmark.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RON BAXLEY JR.

A free verse poem

I am dog-tired about everything regarding coronavirus,

the cancellations, the extra stress from

trying to gather (but not hoard) items quickly,

(no toilet paper tee-pees or sanitizer structures in storage here).

Dog-tired about the delays that have been happening everywhere,

having to stay inside or around the yard when I love going adventuring

with my Corgi in verdant parks, sandy beaches, and even

out-door shopping centers but having to stay

with the proverbial old dogs on the porch.

Dog-tired about the loss of opportunities here and there,

including regional and national author ones,

and watching others suffer more than this and so much beyond.

Dog-tired, though liking the news business,

about reading news about the greater losses of life

and the coronavirus circulating like a nasty rumor, and

the loss of a festival that could have elevated spirits.

But I understand that people are first, and

the spirit of the dogwood moves on

and inspires in other ways.

With the spirit of the dogwood,

we look for not a golden, earthly crown to wear,

but a floral crown of thorns, the stamens and pistils

of the dogwood looking brown, vermillion, and scratchy

just as the one our Lord Jesus wore.

The beautiful white blooms remind of us

of the shape of the cross.

Many of us can look at virtual clouds of them

out in our yards and parks

and marvel at how they cover

our virus-blighted landscapes in a white purity,

heavenly clouds we can almost seem to ascend

and that allow us, the tragedy we see, to transcend.

The vermillion, v-shaped petal notches

remind us of the gash on Christ’s side, the marks on

His back and head, the blood He shed for all of us.

We can pray to Him for others dealing with this virus

But can also be saved by Him ourselves.

Easter may be about a month away,

but the spirit of the dogwood serves

to remind us of its message.

The scraggly dogwood trees, after the crucifying was done,

were said to be cursed to be crooked so that they could no

longer be used for wood for a cross again.

We ourselves are feeling scraggly

yet slightly elated as we look at their beauty.

As I think about all of this,

I no longer feel so dog-tired.

I feel elated.

Maybe the Dogwood Festival does not come from a parade.

Maybe the Dogwood Festival does not come from tent shade.

Maybe it does not come from a many a vendor store.

Maybe, just maybe, the Dogwood Festival comes from a little bit more.

And I am dog-tired no more,

wagging into a future I still have hope for,

ready to paw forward when all this blows over

like so many tenuous clouds of yellow pollen,

knowing that the love of Christ, nature’s bounty,

and the companionship of humanity are all the

true causes to rejoice for in a festival that moves

on in a year-long celebration.

Ron Baxley Jr. has covered the Dogwood Festival and parade in Denmark. for about five years as a correspondent for The T&D and tends to cover the City of Denmark and the towns of Norway, Neeses and North and occasionally events or features in Bamberg. The Dogwood Festival and all activities related to it were canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ron, a published author and poet for 29 years, wrote a free verse poem about the festival being canceled and the dogwoods.

