A POEM BY RON BAXLEY: Dog-tired, Dogwood

A free verse poem
I am dog-tired about everything regarding coronavirus,
the cancellations, the extra stress from
trying to gather (but not hoard) items quickly,
(no toilet paper tee-pees or sanitizer structures in storage here).
Dog-tired about the delays that have been happening everywhere,
having to stay inside or around the yard when I love going adventuring
with my Corgi in verdant parks, sandy beaches, and even
out-door shopping centers but having to stay
with the proverbial old dogs on the porch.
Dog-tired about the loss of opportunities here and there,
including regional and national author ones,
and watching others suffer more than this and so much beyond.
Dog-tired, though liking the news business,
about reading news about the greater losses of life
and the coronavirus circulating like a nasty rumor, and
the loss of a festival that could have elevated spirits.
But I understand that people are first, and
the spirit of the dogwood moves on
and inspires in other ways.
With the spirit of the dogwood,
we look for not a golden, earthly crown to wear,
but a floral crown of thorns, the stamens and pistils
of the dogwood looking brown, vermillion, and scratchy
just as the one our Lord Jesus wore.
The beautiful white blooms remind of us
of the shape of the cross.
Many of us can look at virtual clouds of them
out in our yards and parks
and marvel at how they cover
our virus-blighted landscapes in a white purity,
heavenly clouds we can almost seem to ascend
and that allow us, the tragedy we see, to transcend.
The vermillion, v-shaped petal notches
remind us of the gash on Christ’s side, the marks on
His back and head, the blood He shed for all of us.
We can pray to Him for others dealing with this virus
But can also be saved by Him ourselves.
Easter may be about a month away,
but the spirit of the dogwood serves
to remind us of its message.
The scraggly dogwood trees, after the crucifying was done,
were said to be cursed to be crooked so that they could no
longer be used for wood for a cross again.
We ourselves are feeling scraggly
yet slightly elated as we look at their beauty.
As I think about all of this,
I no longer feel so dog-tired.
I feel elated.
Maybe the Dogwood Festival does not come from a parade.
Maybe the Dogwood Festival does not come from tent shade.
Maybe it does not come from a many a vendor store.
Maybe, just maybe, the Dogwood Festival comes from a little bit more.
And I am dog-tired no more,
wagging into a future I still have hope for,
ready to paw forward when all this blows over
like so many tenuous clouds of yellow pollen,
knowing that the love of Christ, nature’s bounty,
and the companionship of humanity are all the
true causes to rejoice for in a festival that moves
on in a year-long celebration.
Ron Baxley Jr. has covered the Dogwood Festival and parade in Denmark. for about five years as a correspondent for The T&D and tends to cover the City of Denmark and the towns of Norway, Neeses and North and occasionally events or features in Bamberg. The Dogwood Festival and all activities related to it were canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ron, a published author and poet for 29 years, wrote a free verse poem about the festival being canceled and the dogwoods. He would like to share it with T&D readers and says he extends a slight apology to the late Dr. Seuss/Theodor Seuss Geisel /family and estate of Dr. Seuss for the brief, traditional verse parody of part of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” toward the end.
Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.