A POEM BY RON BAXLEY: Dog-tired, Dogwood

Ron Baxley Jr. has covered the Dogwood Festival and parade in Denmark. for about five years as a correspondent for The T&D and tends to cover the City of Denmark and the towns of Norway, Neeses and North and occasionally events or features in Bamberg. The Dogwood Festival and all activities related to it were canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ron, a published author and poet for 29 years, wrote a free verse poem about the festival being canceled and the dogwoods. He would like to share it with T&D readers and says he extends a slight apology to the late Dr. Seuss/Theodor Seuss Geisel /family and estate of Dr. Seuss for the brief, traditional verse parody of part of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” toward the end.

Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com