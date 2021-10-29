'A place for all people': Orangeburg County Library celebrated

The grand opening of the new, $9.2 million Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center was celebrated by both young and old on Friday morning.
The long-awaited, state-of-the-art facility at 1654 Russell St. is equipped an art studio, computer lab with 48 computers, meeting rooms, outdoor amphitheater, walking track and more.
The facility's adjoining conference center, complete with a breezeway and separate parking area, can seat about 400 and accommodate approximately twice as many standing.
Tours of the 50,000-square-foot facility were provided for the community members who turned out for its dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Daniel Bozard, 8, was among them. He was joined by his mother, Alyssa, of Orangeburg.
"I like the whole thing. I like where we can read and get education and learning. I hope to do reading," said Bozard, a student at Dover Elementary School in North who also likes art.
His mother was equally excited about the new facility.
“The facility itself is wonderful. The creativity of all the colors. They're very bright, and you've got your art room and different stuff to keep the kids busy. I like that. Kids need books. It's a special part of their future,” she said.
Anya Bonnette, a librarian at Robert E. Howard Middle School in Orangeburg, was also delighted with the facility.
“I think this is a tremendous opportunity for our students. I'm a middle school librarian. So access is a big thing. What we try to get our students to see with the library is their future. This space will change the way they look at things, change the way that they connect to people,” Bonnette said. “It'll help them to see how they can have an impact on the community as well.”
She said, "Hopefully, they'll say, ‘All right, change starts with me. I can do it right here.’ It is the center of our community. I'm excited. I'm excited for my kids to come in, and it's state of the art. They deserve something that reflects the 21st century.”
South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers said he is thrilled the new facility is within walking distance of the university.
“We are super excited for the county of Orangeburg and for the city of Orangeburg for this phenomenal facility. We all know that a rising tide lifts all boats, and this will certainly lift South Carolina State University and our students,” Conyers said.
“This is a magnificent facility, and it's in walking distance from our campus, as well as Claflin's campus. I'm glad they chose this location, and our students look forward to utilizing this facility to help them matriculate through South Carolina State University,” he said.
Columbia-based Studio 2LRO was the architect for the project, while Orangeburg-based O'Cain Construction served as the general contractor.
Wendell McCoy, project manager with O'Cain Construction, attended the grand opening with his young son and was happy that the project was successfully completed.
“It was a great project to be a part of. We knew the importance of this building and this facility to the community of Orangeburg. We were very excited to build this facility,” McCoy said.
He continued, “With COVID hitting just shortly after breaking ground here, it presented all kinds of challenges, but I think the end product is going to be something that will be sustainable for the citizens of Orangeburg County and the City of Orangeburg for many years to come. Hopefully, it's the heartbeat for the revitalization of Russell Street moving forward.”
Orangeburg resident Glenda Middleton was also excited to be in attendance at Friday's grand opening. She attended with her husband, Alonzo.
“It's good to be here. I didn't want to miss the opening day. I want to do the tour,” Middleton said.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young was among the many government officials from the city, county and state who converged upon the conference center for Friday's grand opening.
“The whole point of this project and the significance of it was to have downtown to be vibrant again. It starts with this center right here. ... We're striving to give this community what it deserves. They deserve the best, and that's what we're going to try to bring them,” Young said.
“The location has a lot to do with it so we can collaborate with the colleges and universities that we have that are cornerstones of education in our community,” Young said.
He also touted the county's partnership with the city in making the facility a reality.
“This is also a collaboration with our good friends with the City of Orangeburg. They donated a million dollars toward the project. ... We do work together,” Young said.
He said, “We deserve a place to educate our youth and give them the ability to learn, read and then go out and serve our community.”
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler also touted the city's continued partnership with the county.
“We have a strong partnership. We've all got one goal in mind," Butler said.
Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright thanked city, county and other officials who made the facility's construction a reality and read a letter from Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn.
“In addition to providing improved access to technology for the community and improved access to library materials, this facility will also serve as a catalyst to the revitalization of downtown Orangeburg,” Clyburn stated in his letter.
Clyburn thanked Young and Orangeburg County Library Director Anna Zacherl for their vision, dedication and hard work in making the project a reality.
“The new library has already become a demonstration to other rural communities throughout South Carolina on how these facilities need to transform themselves to broaden the horizons of their citizens by continuing to bring new opportunities to students, job seekers and those working to improve their health outcomes," Clyburn said. The congressman said he’s looking forward to hosting an event in the new conference center.
The Rev. J.P. Sibley, pastor of New City Fellowship in Orangeburg, dedicated the facility with a prayer for continued unity within the community.
Sibley said he hopes the library will be, “a place for all people.”
“We pray that this will be a place for unity,” he said.
The library's first full day of operations will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
