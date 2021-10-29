'A place for all people': Orangeburg County Library celebrated

Anya Bonnette, a librarian at Robert E. Howard Middle School in Orangeburg, was also delighted with the facility.

“I think this is a tremendous opportunity for our students. I'm a middle school librarian. So access is a big thing. What we try to get our students to see with the library is their future. This space will change the way they look at things, change the way that they connect to people,” Bonnette said. “It'll help them to see how they can have an impact on the community as well.”

She said, "Hopefully, they'll say, ‘All right, change starts with me. I can do it right here.’ It is the center of our community. I'm excited. I'm excited for my kids to come in, and it's state of the art. They deserve something that reflects the 21st century.”

South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers said he is thrilled the new facility is within walking distance of the university.

“We are super excited for the county of Orangeburg and for the city of Orangeburg for this phenomenal facility. We all know that a rising tide lifts all boats, and this will certainly lift South Carolina State University and our students,” Conyers said.