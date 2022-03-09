A message for Putin: ‘Missile’ added to Bowman’s UFO Welcome Center

The UFO Welcome Center is designed to be a welcoming haven for aliens should they ever decide to visit Bowman.

But the landmark is sending another message across the globe to the countries of Russia and Ukraine.

UFO Welcome Center owner Jody Pendarvis erected a makeshift “missile” made of scrap metal in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Painted on the missile are the words “To Puttin,” a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I put it up after I looked at the news and, you know, I spelled his name wrong,” Pendarvis said. “I could have sworn it was two Ts.”

Another sign on the property reads, “Ukraine should surrender. We will not come.”

Pendarvis fears that if the U.S. does step in to help Ukraine, it will turn into World War III. He also worries about the Ukrainian people if the war continues.

He does not understand why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is “holding out.”

“He is putting all his citizens in jeopardy, plus all the buildings,” Pendarvis said. “They ought to surrender because we are not going in.”

“Somebody needs to do something – yesterday,” he said.

The UFO Welcome Center is a 16-foot-tall, 46-foot-wide, saucer-shaped object made of wood and other objects.

Its fame has spread over the world, with news of the welcome center reaching viewers from as far away as Japan, which is on planet Earth.

