‘A is for Amazing’ : 5-year-old Bamberg native releases book

Brayla Sanai Davis proudly released her first published book, “A is for Amazing,” last month at age 5 and hosted her first book-signing event on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Blair D. Crosby Wellness Center in her hometown of Bamberg.
The daughter of Ladovia Washington and Brad Davis has a busy schedule as she attends school in Orangeburg, performs in YouTube and TikTok videos and designs her own merchandise.
“I saw children on YouTube writing a book and I wanted to be like them and write books too,” said Brayla, social media newbie who is in the process of building her fan base.
“My books make people feel happy and love themselves,” she said as she intends to publish a B and a C book in this three-book series that according to the description on Amazon.com uses “real-life situations to demonstrate the process of going through self-doubt to manifesting positivity through affirmations.”
“This A book is one that aims to promote self-esteem and confidence in youth,” said her mother, Ladovia, who is listed as a co-author on the paperback.
In her answer to the question, “Who inspires you?,” Brayla said, “Mommy, Daddy, Dessi, Nana, MeMa, my family, Simone Biles and Adley from YouTube.”
Among her favorite activities, she lists dressing up, making YouTube videos, doing gymnastics and designing her merchandise.
“Brayla is an actress represented by NutRageous Productions in Atlanta, Georgia. She has been acting for about a year,” said Ladovia.
“She has been in gymnastics for three years, and this is her first year competing. She attends Capital City Gymnastics in Cayce, S.C., and is preparing for her first competition in November in Rock Hill, S.C.”
“Brayla’s merchandise line is brand new. It is called “Amazingly Dope,” and she is selling girl’s tights, backpacks and water bottles right now but plans to add so much more by the end of the year such as leotards, sweat suits, different style shirts and anything that represents a fun girl. Her ideas are all her own. She is creating her own self-identity.”
The young author is currently working to secure book-signing opportunities at book fairs and local community events.