‘A is for Amazing’ : 5-year-old Bamberg native releases book

Brayla Sanai Davis proudly released her first published book, “A is for Amazing,” last month at age 5 and hosted her first book-signing event on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Blair D. Crosby Wellness Center in her hometown of Bamberg.

The daughter of Ladovia Washington and Brad Davis has a busy schedule as she attends school in Orangeburg, performs in YouTube and TikTok videos and designs her own merchandise.

“I saw children on YouTube writing a book and I wanted to be like them and write books too,” said Brayla, social media newbie who is in the process of building her fan base.

“My books make people feel happy and love themselves,” she said as she intends to publish a B and a C book in this three-book series that according to the description on Amazon.com uses “real-life situations to demonstrate the process of going through self-doubt to manifesting positivity through affirmations.”

“This A book is one that aims to promote self-esteem and confidence in youth,” said her mother, Ladovia, who is listed as a co-author on the paperback.

In her answer to the question, “Who inspires you?,” Brayla said, “Mommy, Daddy, Dessi, Nana, MeMa, my family, Simone Biles and Adley from YouTube.”