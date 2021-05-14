A 'higher calling': Special event honors nurses

Nurses are “the heart of health care.”
The truth of that saying was evident in the local nurses honored at a Times and Democrat special event Wednesday night on the campus of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
The nurses were featured in a special section of The T&D published May 9. The section and the event coincided with National Nurses Week.
This year’s honorees are:
• Jessica Brady of the Regional Medical Center
• Jamie Jones of RMC
• April Kovach of RMC
• Vicki Osborne of Grove Park Hospice
• Patti Padgett of Orangeburg County School District
• Evelyn Pauling of RMC
• Amanda Peeples of Grove Park Hospice
• Kayla Rutland of the Mabry Center for Cancer Care
• Jesse West of RMC
• Rachael White of Dr. Willie B. Louis’ office
And special recognition went to the late Arnita Frazier, who cared for prisoners at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Commenting at the event, honoree Kovach said, “It is truly an honor to be a nurse. It’s a calling and I enjoy doing it every day.”
“It really is an honor and a privilege to care for the 13,000 or so students and children in our communities and their families,” Padgett said of her role with the Orangeburg County School District.
“Nursing is not just a title for me, it’s a higher calling,” Pauling said. “I love what I do and I love my patients. And I do take care of them as if I was in that bed or my family was in that bed.”
“It’s a pleasure to be able to take care of these families and patients,” Peeples said. “I truly enjoy it.”
"I think, for all of the nursing profession, this has been a rough 15 months,” West said. “And just being able to be a part of the hospital and the community and being able to continue to serve and do what we needed to do to keep people safe and get them well again is, for me, an honor.”
OCtech President Walt Tobin was one of the speakers at the event.
“I’m very proud of these nurses and I’m glad to be able to recognize them in the midst of a pandemic,” Tobin said. “I think we know that the quality of care is critical for patients and their families. As a producer of a large number of nurses in this area, we’re just proud to help celebrate these nurses today."
After the event, T&D Publisher Cathy Hughes said, "It was an honor to be in the company of these nurses and to be reminded of their dedication and caring as they go about their daily mission."
The nursing honorees were selected by a panel of judges from nominations received from T&D readers.
This year’s judges were:
- Delura Knight, retired OCtech dean of nursing and nursing coordinator
- Evelyn Disher, executive director of Orangeburg County Community of Character
- Connie Varn, retired OCtech faculty senior level coordinator and ADN program coordinator
Joining The T&D in the annual program honoring nurses are Presenting Sponsors: the Regional Medical Center and Claflin University. The Title Sponsor is Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The Supporting Sponsors are Grove Park Hospice and The Oaks. The Floral Sponsor is The Garden Gate Florist.