A 'higher calling': Special event honors nurses

“It really is an honor and a privilege to care for the 13,000 or so students and children in our communities and their families,” Padgett said of her role with the Orangeburg County School District.

“Nursing is not just a title for me, it’s a higher calling,” Pauling said. “I love what I do and I love my patients. And I do take care of them as if I was in that bed or my family was in that bed.”

“It’s a pleasure to be able to take care of these families and patients,” Peeples said. “I truly enjoy it.”

"I think, for all of the nursing profession, this has been a rough 15 months,” West said. “And just being able to be a part of the hospital and the community and being able to continue to serve and do what we needed to do to keep people safe and get them well again is, for me, an honor.”

OCtech President Walt Tobin was one of the speakers at the event.

“I’m very proud of these nurses and I’m glad to be able to recognize them in the midst of a pandemic,” Tobin said. “I think we know that the quality of care is critical for patients and their families. As a producer of a large number of nurses in this area, we’re just proud to help celebrate these nurses today."