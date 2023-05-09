An Orangeburg native who serves as a youth leader and community strategist has launched a training center to provide education and mentoring services.

Dr. Celestial Davis launched the Urban Community Education Network & Training Center, or UCEN, at 1164 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg on March 4.

Davis, an Early College interventionist at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, had been living in Augusta, Georgia. She moved back to Orangeburg full time in June of last year to formally launch her vision for a community learning center.

“I've been informally doing this for years. If I want to go back to the beginning, I could say 2004. This has been a heart's desire for years,” Davis said.

The center provides free tutoring and mentoring services for youth between 11 and 17 in Orangeburg and surrounding areas.

“We do have maybe two or three individuals who are between 8 and 10 years old because I don't want to turn anyone away,” Davis said.

“We go out and solicit and target youth in communities such as those in Roosevelt Gardens Apartments, Glenfield Apartments and St. Paul Apartments. The majority of the mentees are from the St. Paul area,” she said.

Davis continued, “We also partner with other organizations, especially individuals that do private tutoring. We go and pick the children up, bring them here and take them home.

“This summer we're going to be doing some summer learning impact days, where we're going to try to especially connect our young males with things like agricultural learning and social/emotional learning (SEL) activities that will be weekly starting probably May 18."

SEL, for example, is the process of developing the self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills which are vital for school, work and life success.

Davis, who does much of the tutoring in the area of writing, has two paid part-time staff members and an arsenal of dedicated volunteers who make her operation run.

The center's hours are currently announced weekly, but that will eventually change, she said.

The center also provides adults with professional development and community education courses.

Davis said parents will have the opportunity to enroll in credentialed and accredited certification programs with nominal tuition fees beginning this summer.

“I'm waiting on two accreditations to go through. Then we will act as a parent university, where we will offer certain certifications and certificates for continuing education and training. ... We're going so start with a pre-introductory grant writing course, and then there's an academic coach certification that I think would benefit a lot of parents,” she said.

Davis continued, “Academic coach certification will help parents fortify their homes as educational havens, and then the brain-based learning is going to help them understand how and why their child learns the way they do.

“Then they can match that with things in their home to help the students be more successful in the classroom, be involved in the learning process more and help the teachers out who are just overwhelmed these days.”

Her plan for the center includes bringing individuals from the community in to conduct educational workshops and, starting in June, having print, copy and fax services located at the front of the center.

Changing the lives of youth and parents with early intervention strategies is her goal.

“The earlier, the better. From research and then being in higher education the last 13 to 14 years, I know that children are likely to persist better in their classroom settings when they are getting involved in activities that help reinforce what the teacher is trying to teach them in the classrooms, as well as taking up those busy hours between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with positive engagement,” Davis said.

She continued, “When these type of activities continue day to day, week to week and month to month every year, the better they are and the less likely they are to participate in the gang activities, do what other people are doing that's not really positive.”

The center also serves as an event venue, where two women empowerment events have already been hosted, and is set up to be an inviting space for youth.

“It won't be like another school setting. We want it to be as fun as possible so they don't come home thinking, ‘Oh, I just left school again.’ We want it to be as interactive and fun and engaging as possible,” Davis said.

She said the center will also sponsor a nationwide campaign for “MATHERS,” an initiative which she said will bring awareness of the need to involve youth early in developing the discipline and repetitiveness skills needed to learn math.

“That concept is to try to influence a mindset of not telling our young people, ‘You're not good at math,’ or saying, ‘I'm not good at math.’ I hear that even from adults, and it's not that our children cannot learn math and don't know math, it has to do with discipline.

“It has to do with what they're hearing at home, what they're seeing their parents and aunts and uncles do. So we want to create a community of MATHERS because math takes you places. It's one of the STEAM majors. So I want to see our children do better in math,” Davis said.

She said passion is needed to fulfill the center's work.

“You're going to get tired and frustrated. Some days you're going to feel like, ‘You know what? I don't have to do this,’ but you take a break, get some rest and that passion is going to bring you back,” she said.

The center is currently funded by Davis and with the help of private sponsorships.

For more information on the center, or to enroll, contact Davis at 803-378-6912 or email urbancommunityspd@gmail.com.