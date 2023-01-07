'A happening place': Developer plans Elloree revitalization

ELLOREE -- When Marc Postlewaite walks around Elloree, he sees great potential for the town's Cleveland Street downtown district.

"This is going to be the happening place," he said while walking down once-vacant store fronts that now house a pizza and full-service restaurant. "This town is really going to blow up pretty soon."

"It is going to be real big," Postlewaite said. "I think in the next two to three yeas, this place won't be what all you are seeing today."

Postlewaite plans to have a lot to say about the future progress of the town.

He is the chief executive officer and president of the Elloree Development Group, a private limited liability corporation tasked with purchasing and renovating vacant, commercial properties in Elloree and then offering those properties for lease.

Thus far Postlewaite owns six buildings in the town's downtown district -- two of which he has already renovated and is currently leasing.

These include buildings leased to Knee High Nook, the Galoree, Security Finance and living quarters above the finance business.

"That building was in really bad shape," Postlewaite said in reference to where Knee High and the Galoree are located. "It took us almost six months to get that even up to the point where I could release it."

"What I have tried to do is just buy the buildings that were not being used and were pretty much dilapidated because fixing those up makes the biggest impact on the town," he said. "I have had to do some work on them. They all take work because they are old and they haven't been used in a long time."

But Postlewaite is not done.

The next project on his list is to renovate and bring to life the town's historic train depot on Railroad Avenue.

Elloree Town Council voted Oct. 11 to sell the depot to Postlewaite for $5 for is to become the anchor to Elloree Station, a downtown hub with stores and restaurants.

Postlewaite has been given 18 months to work on the depot before it's sold back to the town.

Postlewaite noted the 4,000-square-foot depot was once a big area for shipping cotton and for passenger transport.

After the building was moved from the railroad to its current location in the 1980s, it reopened as a seafood restaurant.

In the 1990s, it served as an Orangeburg County School District 7 Administrative Office until 1996.

Postlewaite said the building has been pretty much abandoned for the past three decades. The structure over the years has suffered from termite damage and roof leakage, according to an engineering study by the town in the 1990s.

"It has got a really great history and it is a really great and wonderful building," Postlewaite said. "I am going to redevelop it and we are talking to several businesses that would be interested in relocating here."

While not ready to divulge specifics, he said interest has been shown by a microbrewery, as well as a soul food restaurant and some retailers.

"We are really excited about that," he said. "We will start working on that probably within the next month. We probably will get that building completed within eight to 12 months I would think."

He said it will be well within the 18-month deadline the town has given him.

"We will exceed that deadline easily," he said.

In addition to the old train depot, Postlewaite also owns a former supermarket and small parking area in front of the depot.

He has plans to develop about eight separate stores in the 7,000-square-foot building.

Two will have Cleveland Street frontage and six others will have an entrance in the courtyard area in front of depot.

Postelwaite says he is about 70% preleased for occupancy in the building. Markings on the building's exterior wall show where the storefront entrances will be placed.

"These will be all individual shops," he said. "Each storefront will have its own identity and its own color and its own façade."

He envisions the building housing boutiques, clothing and coffee shops.

"I am very excited about it," he said. "It is probably the most exciting project I have done so far."

If that is not enough, Postlewaite also is planning to renovate the former Elloree Square Antique Mall building at 2724 Cleveland St., though he says his priority is the train depot and the former supermarket.

The former antique mall buildings he says will be a long-term project over three to five years.

So why is Postlewaite investing so much into this small town?

"I really like this town," he said. "I like all the people in it. It is just fun. Everybody is friendly."

But Postlewaite says the signs of the town's growth are everywhere.

He noted the number of residential developments planned for the area, such as McCords Ferry, and several housing projects planned by D.R. Horton as a prelude to growth.

"They (planners) are saying that Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville are all getting so crowded and with new industry coming in," Postlewaite said. "There are several new hotels going in. All that congestion and the new job opportunities are forcing people to gravitate here because we have such great golfing and got this wonderful lake right here."

"It just makes an ideal spot for people who want to work in this area but don't want to deal with all the congestion of Charleston," he continued.

Postlewaite said there are already signs of growth.

"Even in the last year, we have seen six or seven new businesses open up right here in this little Elloree town," he said. "That hadn't happened in 50 years."

One of these is Logan's Pizza House, which opened Sept. 9.

"I think it is great for parties that are developing the small town and to bring life back to it," Logan's Pizza House Manager Danny Allman said, adding that business so far as been 'phenomenal.' "The area has been very receptive to us. It is super good."

Postlewaite, who is from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is no stranger to retail and development.

"I have been entrepreneurial my whole life, not always development," he said, adding that his last project was Foxfire Mountain Adventure Park in Gatlinburg.

He has since sold the business but it provided visitors zip lining, wall climbing, hiking trails and ATV tours.

Postlewaite moved to Elloree to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

"I fell in love with this little town and thought, 'Well, I would like to get involved with it,'" he said. "This is the cutest little town in the world. It has just this one little street."

Postlewaite acknowledged it has not been easy.

"Elloree has gone through a rough time over the years," he said. "It was once a bustling city with a train running through and passengers. Then came interstates, big box stores, then COVID. Now it is having a resurgence. A lot of people are jumping on board now and getting involved."

Krista Hassell, owner of the Galloree on Cleveland Street, expressed her excitement about Postlewaite's plans.

"I think it is fantastic," Hassell said. "The town needs it. Just look, it's dead."

"As small business owners we are in construction, so our business does not necessarily rely on being on Cleveland Street having a retail location. But in order to support the other businesses on Cleveland, we felt like it was necessary to have a storefront to build Elloree."

Hassell said Postlewaite has a "love for Elloree" that is beneficial for the town.

"Marc is doing amazing things in town and we are super excited about it," Hassell said. "Super, super excited."

Hassell's husband, Dan, echoed her sentiments.

"Regardless of what we do, people are coming anyway," Dan said. "There is a lot of developing going on in the area and they are going to be here."

"Why not have a small-town atmosphere, family-orientated that the folks can come where the children can have a good time and everybody is safe and have a great place to be instead of having to pack up the car and go to Columbia and Charleston," Dan said.

Elloree resident Christine Klauck also praised Postlewaite's plans.

"I think it is a great idea; it is just revitalizing the town," Klauck said. "When we first moved here, it was like a ghost town. We only had a few shops that were open and now it is blooming."

Klauck and her husband moved to Elloree almost three years ago from Anchorage, Alaska. The couple had a vacation house in the town and now use it as their permanent residence.

She said right now they have to travel to Santee or Orangeburg to shop and dine. They are hoping for better things in the future.

"Once the stores start opening, it will be much easier and quicker," she said. "It will be helping the small businesses in our community. We are very excited."