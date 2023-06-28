Orangeburg County Emergency Services partnered with the South Carolina State Guard and other agencies at the North Air Force Auxiliary Airfield earlier this month as part of a disaster-training exercise.

The exercise, held June 2-4, was designed to ensure the State Guard’s disaster response capabilities are properly integrated into the county’s emergency services command structure and system.

“It was a great learning experience for them,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said. “We tested several things and integration was good. We can’t do what we do on a large scale without them.”

“That was a huge asset for us,” Staley continued. “It was a huge plus that we were able to accomplish those assessments and those skills.”

The S.C. State Guard contacted Emergency Services about wanting to do a joint training exercise. It is believed to be the first large-scale exercise the guard has performed with a county in the state.

In addition to Emergency Services and the State Guard, other agencies participating in the exercise included the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control/Low Country Health Preparedness, The Medical University of South Carolina’s Orangeburg and Charleston hospitals, the Salvation Army and the South Carolina Baptist Convention Disaster Relief.

“I was very impressed with State Guard,” Staley said. “They are highly motivated to come in and to serve their citizens and do a great job at it.”

S.C. State Guard Executive Officer for the First Civil Support Brigade Major Brian Fletcher said the training was the largest joint field exercise in the history of the State Guard. The guard was established in 1670.

Fletcher said the Guard trains annually, but noted this was the largest one.

“We never know,” when a major disaster will strike, Fletcher said. “We saw Katrina. We could have a similar event on our coast.”

Fletcher said perhaps one of the biggest concerns is the Charleston area's susceptibility to an earthquake. It is crucial to have a plan in place to get victims out of the zone.

The Orangeburg County exercise was designed around the scenario of an EF3 tornado rolling through the area, requiring the county to seek assistance.

It is estimated about 250 individuals in total from all agencies participated in the training exercise.

Some of the training during the joint exercise tested the Guard’s ability to:

• Operate radio and telephone communications with the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

• Help the county with disaster damage and structural assessments.

“We tested their ability to fill out paperwork when they do a structural assessment, and report it back to us in a manner where we can interpret it and blend it with our building inspectors to make it fit into our system,” Staley said.

• Mobilize and deploy the county’s medical tents, mass causality tents and mobile hospital units

• Conduct a generator inventory assessment at critical locations in the county.

• Triage individuals during a mass causality event.

• Communicate individual medical needs data to MUSC and DHEC.

“We tested their ability to get that information to MUSC and Charleston and to get that information to DHEC and Charleston because when we have a mass casualty incident, that information is pushed to them because we can’t send everybody to Orangeburg,” Staley said. “Somebody has to coordinate which hospitals they can go to.”

“It was a long four days but it was very beneficial,” Staley said about the training exercise.

“We simulated a lot of stuff in the exercise, but it is more about checking to make sure that we have key decision-making points in our plans and key tasks in our plans to help get us the information that we need and that information can come back in an assimilated format that we can use.”

Some questions asked include: “Did we hit this mark? Did we hit that mark?”

“Did we have everything we needed to make this mark and were we able to collect that data and get it back to make informed decisions about what we needed to do?” Staley said.

Staley is hoping the joint training exercises with the State Guard become either a biannual or an annual event.

Emergency Services has often worked with the State Guard, including during the 2014 ice storm and Hurricane Matthew. During those disasters, the State Guard helped the county set up stations to distribute essential supplies for the public. It also conducted structural assessments on buildings.

The county also used the State Guard for traffic management at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds during COVID.

“They have manpower to bring in and they have specialized training to do stuff like that,” Staley said. “They are a huge asset to us because we don’t have the manpower to handle all of that.”

Staley says the State Guard, unlike the National Guard, can typically provide more immediate assistance – within a four to five hour period – on a local level.

Staley also said the county has also had a working relationship with North Air base in the past.

The site has served as a repatriation location, for example, when a U.S. Embassy is being evacuated.

“That becomes a military function,” Staley said.

Staley said the Air Base is a great asset for training exercises due to its size.

“We can really get robust at what we are doing,” Staley said.