A gift: 600 boxes of food; Family Health holds giveaway

Inflation is reaching levels not seen in 40 years, making it difficult for many to supply their daily needs.

The Family Health Centers, Inc. in Orangeburg took a little bite out of the high grocery costs on Friday by providing families with healthy food during a giveaway event.

“It means a tremendous lot for us to be a part of this,” FHC CEO Leon Brunson Sr. said.

Brunson described the food giveaways as “very positive” and something FHC is grateful to be a part of.

“We have 600 people every time we open up every Friday, basically,” he said.

On Friday, 600 boxes of produce and nonperishable goods were given out from FHC’s main site parking lot, located at 3310 Magnolia Street.

FHC has provided free food boxes to over 1,400 families in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties since the program started in January 2022.

The food giveaway is done at least twice a month both at the Orangeburg and St. Matthews Family Health Center offices.

The food giveaway has been made possible through a $130,000 South Carolina Department of Commerce grant for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

The grant was given to Harvest Hope Food Bank for its Mobile Food Pantry program.

Harvest Hope is South Carolina’s largest food bank, providing over 20 million meals on average across the Midlands, Pee Dee and Upstate.

The grant will fund food giveaways on a monthly basis for the next year, Harvest Hope Food Bank Director of Development and Agency Relations Chad Scott said.

Scott said Orangeburg and Calhoun counties were selected for the food program grant due to the high rate of diabetes in the community.

“The boxes we handed out are food and produce geared toward those with that condition,” Scott said. “As we evolved, we realized and identified specific health needs in specific communities where we can better allocate resources to provide the best quality foods that meet that specific need.”

FHC Farmers Market Manager Katana Jones said, “Feeding the community is everything.

“Caring is definitely sharing. Groceries are high. Gas is high. Helping anybody at this point in time is a blessing.”

FHC Outreach employee Davarsha O'Neal said the food giveaway is crucial during these times.

“Grocery prices are going up,” O'Neal said. “It is an opportunity to help the community with getting, not all the groceries, but some of the groceries they need to relieve them of their hardship at the moment.”

He said, “It feels good that I can actually help people.”

Free food box recipients must meet the Commodity Supplemental Food Program income guidelines.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of low-income families by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods. The CSFP program is administered through the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA.

For more information, please call 803-531-6971.

