A veteran educator and school board member is being remembered for her dedication to students and her community following her passing on Aug. 30.

Peggy James-Tyler, 80, represented District 4 on the Orangeburg County School District board. She was elected to that position in 2018, but that was not the start of her educational service.

She served 41 years as an educator and more than 30 years as a board member.

James-Tyler was the first African-American and first female to serve as the board chairperson of the former Orangeburg County School District 1, which included the Norway, Springfield and Neeses areas. She later chaired the board of the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4.

Following the merger of Orangeburg Consolidated School Districts 3, 4 and 5, she served as its first board chairperson until January 2021. She helped lead the board through consolidation.

The OCSD said in a statement that James-Tyler was the “ultimate board member” who led by knowing, understanding and then communicating expectations of excellent teaching and excellent learning.

“She tirelessly served our community in education for 41 years as a classroom teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, interim principal, principal, director of alternative schools and director of adult education. She served for more than 36 years as a board member," the statement read.

The district said James-Tyler will be missed for her “stellar reputation, fortitude to advocate for public education and unwavering values and commitment to education”"

The statement added that the district's trustee board, faculty, staff and community are confident that Orangeburg County students "greatly benefited from Mrs. James-Tyler's service, and we are forever indebted to her for her service."

OCSD board member Dr. William O'Quinn said, "I will miss her dedication to the schools. She really was dedicated to her people, and I'm talking about people in her area. She really looked out for the students and employees of her area, which was old H-K-T in years past and, of course, now that same area for the new district.” He also served with James-Tyler as a member of the former OCSD4 board.

“She was certainly dedicated and was very enthusiastic about what she wanted to do, mostly for the students and for the employees. She and I were sort of in the same boat because we represented sort of small areas of the county," he said.

O'Quinn said they often conferred about issues facing small schools. Sometimes they disagreed, “but at the end of the day we were together on most things.”

“She was a delight to work with. Again, we had our differences, but that's just the way it is. If everybody agreed on everything, we wouldn't even need a board. We'd need just one person to make decisions, but that's not the way it is,” he said.

O'Quinn said James-Tyler will be missed.

“She stood fast in her beliefs. She used her education background to the fullest to try to influence what went on in the board meetings. I think that was good because she had that educational background,” he said.

Tyler had also served as a member of the South Carolina School Boards Association Boards of Directors as a Region 7 representative, and as a representative on the South Carolina School Insurance Fund.

Orangeburg County Councilman Joseph Garvin, who served with James-Tyler on the former OCSD4 board, said she was a pillar in the community.

“She was the type of person that you could always depend on. She always dressed well. She always carried herself well, and she was always concerned about the children within the district,” Garvin said.

The county councilman said James-Tyler was a people person who always put the needs of others first.

“Wherever she would go, she would make sure that anybody could talk to her at any time. ... Ms. Tyler was just a great person in the community. She will be sadly missed because of the fact that we did so many things together,” Garvin said.

“We stayed in touch even after I got off the board. She was the first one that led the Orangeburg County Board. She was the chairman there, and she led them into being the county board and searching for a superintendent," he said.

Garvin said James-Tyler was a staunch advocate for her community.

“She was the advocate for Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to get a new school. She did everything that she could. By me working beside her, she was a mentor for me. She was my mentor, so to speak, because she took me under her wings and taught me a lot of things.

“I'm just so proud of Ms. Tyler. I realize that she is gone, but she did so many things in the community. We are very proud of that, and the community is very proud of that. She will be sadly missed. Her life story was working for the people in her community,” he said.

Garvin continued, “We lost a giant within our community: in education, in politics, in the church and in the community. ... She made sure that when she went out, she represented the people within her community. She wanted to look like it, talk like it and act like it.”

Tyler attended New Beginning United Methodist Church in Norway, where her duties included serving as a lay leader, certified lay speaker and certified lay instructor. She was also president of the gospel choir and president of the United Methodist Women.

OCSD Board Chairperson Ruby Edwards worked with James-Tyler in Denmark, where James-Tyler had served a guidance counselor and principal.

“She is going to really be missed. She was the kind of member who always had the best interests of the children, the teachers and the community in everything she did. She looked at everything from all ways, and she always voted on the side of children and what was best for them," Edwards said.

“I'm going to miss her wholeheartedly. Not only was she a board member, she was my soror, too (Alpha Kappa Alpha). I worked in Denmark as a counselor, and she was a counselor at the high school before I came to Orangeburg to work. So I have been knowing her for a long time. It's just hard to believe, but she really cared about what she did,” she said.

Edwards continued, “She was always such a proper lady. You don't find that now anymore. I used to always kid with her about her and her stockings. She wouldn't go anywhere without them. That's the kind of lady she was.”

Edwards remembered James-Tyler as a strong leader whose educational experience helped move the consolidated district forward.

“She had the experience, she had the compassion. She just was the total package, and I'm going to miss her so much. ... She is one of my persons that I could always call if there was anything I needed,” she said.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said James' seat will be now be filled by an appointee of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation.

“In the event of a vacancy on the board occurring for any reason other than the expiration of a term, the vacancy must be filled for the unexpired term through appointment by the county legislative delegation,” Smalls said.