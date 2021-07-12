'A Fine Hand' exhibit at Orangeburg Fine Arts Center celebrates 16 artists

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center's upcoming exhibition, "A Fine Hand," celebrates the talents of regional and national artists who have connections to South Carolina through their lives and creativity, and all of whom use their hands to fashion exceptionally fine works of art.
Sixteen nationally and internationally recognized artists accepted the Orangeburg County of Fine Arts Center’s invitation to contribute to the most comprehensive exhibition of hand-made art constructed using every imaginable media.
“Their media are as unique as their pieces: pewter, wheat, plastic, recycled paper, found and recycled materials,” according to Vivian Glover, director of community arts and development. “Even clay, fabric, wood and metal are transformed into shapes and figures fabricated through innovative and inspired imaginations expressing what can become stunning and beautiful."
The wheat weaver, Katherine Caldwell from Asheville, N.C., has taken an ancient art and transformed it through her years of collecting and practiced skills into designs that speak to communities from the very rural to the very urban.
“When Katherine began to unwrap her pieces, it was immediately apparent to me that Orangeburg would see and feel so much just standing in front of her pieces," Glover said.
The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, had reached out to area artists, even devoting a section of their recently launched website to promoting area artists. However, the response from out-of-state artists who wanted to offer their works in this exhibition indicated that the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is becoming known in arts communities and the Lusty Gallery is seen as a venue worthy of exhibiting their works.
“When Robert Simoneau, whose sculptures are in New York, wanted to show with us, it was humbling and amazing at the same time,” Glover said.
As Glover corresponded with various artists interested in the exhibition, sharing who had already committed, the name that generated the most excitement was Leo Twiggs.
“I heard over and over again from these artists hinting or outright suggesting that they would love for their artwork to be installed next to Dr. Twiggs’" Glover said.
Twiggs has a wall of his own, Glover explained, because he has donated four cherished pieces from his private collection. “That is a first and it’s a first at the arts center. I couldn’t believe Dr. Twiggs was offering work from his private collection. Pieces he would never sell but wanted these to be seen at the arts center.”
Twiggs' generosity didn’t end with offerings from his personally held works. When Glover collected his kept pieces, Twiggs also had on offer his first experimentation with the art of batik.
“He explained that during his earlier days, after receiving his doctorate and teaching at South Carolina State University, he began to experiment with batik on silk, admitting that "not many people have seen these very early experimentations. And even though there was substantial commercial interest in these silks, they wanted to commercialize them. I wasn’t interested. That would have interfered with my art and I didn’t want that to happen,” Twiggs reflected.
Glover said this exhibition has so many local and universal narratives tied to the arts and the artists.
“I believe this is what Orangeburg County has to offer. We know there are talented artists here, established artists and young and evolving artists as well art educators and their students. The arts center and the Lusty Gallery is in a position to lift up these talents, while attracting well-known artists from elsewhere and we are committed to doing exactly that.”
“We are very proud and excited about the very unique collection making up this exhibition and, even better, so are the 16 contributing artists," Glover said for "A Fine Hand."
"We hope Orangeburg County is proud too.”
The opening of the exhibition is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, which is also a reception for the participating artists. The event is free and open to the public.