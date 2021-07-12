'A Fine Hand' exhibit at Orangeburg Fine Arts Center celebrates 16 artists

“When Robert Simoneau, whose sculptures are in New York, wanted to show with us, it was humbling and amazing at the same time,” Glover said.

As Glover corresponded with various artists interested in the exhibition, sharing who had already committed, the name that generated the most excitement was Leo Twiggs.

“I heard over and over again from these artists hinting or outright suggesting that they would love for their artwork to be installed next to Dr. Twiggs’" Glover said.

Twiggs has a wall of his own, Glover explained, because he has donated four cherished pieces from his private collection. “That is a first and it’s a first at the arts center. I couldn’t believe Dr. Twiggs was offering work from his private collection. Pieces he would never sell but wanted these to be seen at the arts center.”

Twiggs' generosity didn’t end with offerings from his personally held works. When Glover collected his kept pieces, Twiggs also had on offer his first experimentation with the art of batik.