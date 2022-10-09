A fashion show like no other

Did you know that one in eight women have a chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer?

It might also surprise you to learn one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

With so many people touched by the disease, the Praise Out Cancer Foundation has provided help and inspired hope to those affected by breast and prostate cancer by helping minimize a small portion of the burdens that come with cancer treatment.

The Praise Out Cancer Foundation’s Look Good – Feel Good Fashion Show was held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Conference Center in St. George, featuring models who have all fought breast or prostate cancer.

They came together to celebrate more than fashion, they came together to celebrate life.

Every model walking in the fashion show was a patient, survivor or thriver. Each one of them had their own unique reason for walking, from empowering themselves and others to raising awareness. They walked with a purpose.

The fashion show, which celebrates those who are fighting, remembers those who have passed, and supports those who will be touched by breast or prostate cancer, was an afternoon to re-define the disease.

For more information, visit praiseoutcancer.org or email praiseoutcancer@gmail.com.