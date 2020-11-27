A family battle with COVID: Even amid loss, sisters find reason to celebrate

OLAR – The song “Celebrate Me Home” is being played more as we approach the holidays, and COVID-19 recoverer and Olar resident Mary Brewer was certainly celebrated at home during a parade in her honor in her neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The celebratory parade was also a time to remember a sister who had a heavenly homecoming due to COVID-19 and to remember yet another sister whose recovery time from the virus was shorter than Brewer and who also survived like her.
Brewer stated after the parade, “My illness was serious, very serious! A lot I can’t remember because I was kept heavily sedated. But what I do remember is I always had the love and support of my family. Without that, I would have easily given up! I now feel like I have a new lease on life and God has given me another chance. And for that I am grateful!”
Brewer discovered that she had COVID-19 on Sept. 17 and was in the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for 45 days recoveringt. She had lived in several areas before moving to Olar. She retired at the age of 45 in 1994 in New York, moved to Summerville in 1996, and then moved to Olar in 2013. She has been an active part of the community for almost a decade and will continue as a survivor.
Again, Brewer, the second-oldest sibling in her family at 72, actually had one sister pass away from COVID-19 and another recover from it as she did.
Ms. Dickerson-Ideozu, Brewer's sister who helped plan the parade and experienced the loss of one sister and a close call with another as well, said “There are five remaining siblings (a brother in Spartanburg, a sister in Savannah Ga., a sister in Olar and a sister from Charleston.
"The three sisters in Olar had COVID at the same time. Unfortunately, my older sister, Rutha Dickerson, passed away on Sept. 29 at the Lexington Medical Center… and my other sister, Kathy Hudson, has fully recovered and returned to work without a stay in the hospital."
Brewer added, “My sister, Ruth, will truly be missed. We were inseparable, when you saw one you saw the other. The fact that she’s gone, will take some getting used to. But I’m so happy that God spared Kathy’s life, losing them both would have been a tragedy that would have been more difficult to get over!”
Approximately 20 automobiles and many occupants participated in the drive-by celebration of Brewer’s recovery.
“Some had their cars decorated with signs and balloons. But everyone had on their flashing lights with horns blowing,” Dickerson-Ideozu said.
She added, “... They dropped off cards, flowers and food along with lots of get well wishes."
Dickerson-Ideozu, after Ms. Brewer's celebratory parade, gave a final statement about all of her sisters:
"With my oldest sister’s illness and death, Mary’s battle for her life and my other sister’s illness and recovery, and all going on at once, was such a hard blow for the family. But this is a day of rejoicing, because God has literally given Mary back to us! We consider ourselves blessed!"
