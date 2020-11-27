A family battle with COVID: Even amid loss, sisters find reason to celebrate

OLAR – The song “Celebrate Me Home” is being played more as we approach the holidays, and COVID-19 recoverer and Olar resident Mary Brewer was certainly celebrated at home during a parade in her honor in her neighborhood on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The celebratory parade was also a time to remember a sister who had a heavenly homecoming due to COVID-19 and to remember yet another sister whose recovery time from the virus was shorter than Brewer and who also survived like her.

Brewer stated after the parade, “My illness was serious, very serious! A lot I can’t remember because I was kept heavily sedated. But what I do remember is I always had the love and support of my family. Without that, I would have easily given up! I now feel like I have a new lease on life and God has given me another chance. And for that I am grateful!”

Brewer discovered that she had COVID-19 on Sept. 17 and was in the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for 45 days recoveringt. She had lived in several areas before moving to Olar. She retired at the age of 45 in 1994 in New York, moved to Summerville in 1996, and then moved to Olar in 2013. She has been an active part of the community for almost a decade and will continue as a survivor.