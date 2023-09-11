Orangeburg resident Antoinette Gadson has always dreamed of owning her own home.

That dream came closer to fulfillment on Wednesday as she celebrated the groundbreaking for her new Edisto Habitat for Humanity Inc. home. The three-bedroom, 1,300-square-foot home is being built on Kings Road.

“It means a lot,” Gadson said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “I don't even know what to say. It is overwhelming because I never thought this day would come to where I would actually be able to have my own home.”

“To be able to bring my kids up into and get them to see this is actually amazing,” she continued. “I feel so blessed for Habitat to be able to provide a home for me and my kids so we have something to look forward to.”

“It is like a dream come true,” Gadson said. “It is unreal.”

A Santee native, the 38-year-old Gadson moved to Orangeburg with her sister and her mother in 2002 when she was a senior in high school. Her mother worked in Orangeburg, but commuted from Santee for years before the family was able to move closer to her place of employment.

Her mother died shortly after the move to Orangeburg, leaving Gadson and her sister in her mother's house for a time. Gadson then moved into an apartment in Orangeburg about 17 years ago.

The single mom now lives in the apartment with her 17-year old son, Ayden Jamison, and 9-year daughter, Anszlei-Geneva Gadson.

“My daughter is so excited,” Gadson said. Her daughter will see the house being built as she passes the home on the way to and from school.

“She can't wait for this to happen. She is so excited. She talks about it all the time,” Gadson said.

“To know that they are excited to be able to have a new home they can enjoy and grow up in is amazing,” Gadson continued.

Gadson praised Edisto Habitat for Humanity.

“It provides the opportunity for those who didn't think it was possible. Now Habitat makes it possible for families to be able to become homeowners,” Gadson said.

She thanked the organization and all volunteers who made the home possible.

Gadson hopes to move into the house sometime in November, just in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“Affordable homeownership is one of the key principles of having a good, solid community,” EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said. “We are just grateful for all our community support and our partners. Together we are transforming lives.”

“It is another way to serve,” Burgoyne continued. “It is filling a real need.”

Edisto Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors President Michael Holinko has volunteered with the group for over 10 years. He was also involved in the Habitat for Humanity in New Jersey before moving south.

“I like to help the families out,” Holinko said. He also enjoys seeing children get excited when they get their first bedrooms.

Holinko related a story where one mother waited until Christmas morning to let her children know they were getting a brand-new house.

“That was quite exciting,” he said.

Habitat provides “affordable housing for people who are in substandard housing or overcrowded housing. It gives them a chance to be a homeowner,” Holinko said.

Edisto Habitat board member Pat Frye has been with the organization since 2010. She said volunteering with the organization is “perfect.”

“It gives people a chance to have a home. They earn it. We do what we can for them but they earn it. I think that is a very good thing,” she said.

Volunteers come with a number of skill sets, with some having a construction background while others have learned on the job over the years. The organization has several retired engineers.

“They really enjoy one another. They are great people,” she said.

Mary Margaret Westbury, EHFH Homestore manager and volunteer, says volunteering with the organization is rewarding.

“Everybody deserves a home – a safe, secure place that they can be a family,” she said.

“So many people are working together to make this happen,” Westbury said. “It is always a blessing every time I see a house go up.”

As part of the groundbreaking ceremony, Shepherd Outreach Ministry’s Geraldine Shuler thanked God for all those who have provided their service to building the home.

“Lord, we ask you to be the builder, be the wood, be everything,” Shuler prayed. “Lord, make this what you want it to be. Lord, we ask that team to be blessed, overflowing them with all the blessings they desire."

Orangeburg’s C.F. Evans Construction and Wells Fargo are sponsors of the house.

C.F. Evans Director of Self-Perform Services Brandon Bozard said the company enjoys building homes for those in need.

“We enjoy giving back to the community,” he said. “This is something that is really, really enjoyable and for the family that receives this house, it is just something that is unmatched."

“There are a lot of good things happening in the world and this is one of those things that Habitat does and you just can't ask for anything more,” Bozard continued. “It is a beautiful thing and we are glad to be a part of it.”

Wells Fargo Bank Assistant Vice President Regional Banking Manager Wanda Waring noted Wells Fargo has been partnering with Habitat for several years.

Waring has known Gadson since she was a child.

“Wells Fargo is thriving in helping build the community and, like C.F. Evans, we like to help our community,” Waring said. “We ask that you all keep helping Habitat to make a difference in the community.”

Other partners with the building project include CPM, Orangeburg Rotary-Lunch and Allied Air.

The groundbreaking ceremony was initially scheduled to be held last week but was rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Idalia.

While the organization continues to build homes, it has been challenging as the cost of construction has increased due to inflation and supply chain issues.

“The price changes so deeply at this point,” Burgoyne said.

Kings Road has become home to about 22 Habitat for Humanity homes. The organization also built the playground at Kings Road.

Since its formation in 1991, the nonprofit outreach housing organization has built a total of 95 homes in Orangeburg County. It has also rehabilitated three homes.

On average, Habitat builds three to four new homes annually and also volunteers with a group called “Carpenters for Christ.” The group also builds 15 to 20 ramps annually through its “Brush with Kindness Program,” Burgoyne said.

The Habitat for Humanity program is available for families and individuals in need of decent, affordable housing.

The individuals and families apply for homeownership with their local Habitat for Humanity.

Each local Habitat’s family selection committee selects homeowners based on three criteria:

• The applicant’s level of need.

• Their willingness to partner with Habitat.

• Their ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan. Homes are financed with 25-year, zero interest mortgages.

As part of their willingness to partner, Habitat’s homebuyers invest about 350 hours of their own labor, called sweat equity, working alongside volunteers and other Habitat homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity follows a nondiscriminatory policy of family selection. Neither race nor religion is a factor in choosing Habitat’s homeowners.

Anyone who would like to help with the construction of the next new Habitat home is encouraged to send donations to: Edisto Habitat for Humanity Inc., P.O. Box 2489, Orangeburg, SC 29116 (make checks payable to: Edisto Habitat for Humanity).

For more information on the organization or to become a volunteer, call the office at 803-536-2300 or visit www.edistohabitatforhumanity.org.

The Homestore can be reached at 803-539-2242 or emailed at edistohfh@ntinet.com.

The Homestore is located at 260 John C. Calhoun Drive and is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays are from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.